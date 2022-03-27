How to save the Amazon? Brazil company says NFTs are the answer
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Mar 2022 11:51 AM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 11:51 AM BdST
A Brazilian company that owns 410 square kilometres (158 square miles) of Amazon rainforest is offering a new way to fund conservation: selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that allow buyers to sponsor the preservation of specific areas of jungle.
NFTs are a kind of crypto asset that exploded in popularity last year, with a unique digital signature guaranteeing they are one of a kind. Other efforts to fund conservation via NFTs include plans for a South African wildlife reserve.
In Brazil, a company called Nemus on Friday began selling NFTs granting buyers unique sponsorship of different sized tracts of forest, with the proceeds going to preserve the trees, regenerate clear-cut areas and foster sustainable development.
Token holders will not own the land itself, but will have access to key information about its preservation, from satellite imagery to licensing and other documentation, said Nemus founder Flavio de Meira Penna.
He said Nemus had sold 10% of an initial offer of tokens for 8,000 hectares on the first day.
"My guess is this will accelerate rapidly in coming weeks," Penna told Reuters, adding that blockchain technology would ensure transparency in the use of the funds.
Plots vary in size from a quarter of a hectare to 81 hectares (0.6 to 200 acres), which buyers will be able to locate with online maps.
NFTs for the smallest plots sell for $150 and the largest fetch $51,000, said Penna, who is hoping to raise $4 million to $5 million to buy an additional 2 million hectares of land already under negotiations in the municipality of Pauini in Amazonas state.
Along with preserving the forest, Penna said the funds would support sustainable development efforts such as harvesting acai berries and Brazil nuts by local communities in Pauini, which is the size of Belgium.
Each token comes with artwork of an Amazon plant or animal and is processed by San Francisco-based Concept Art House, a content developer and publisher for NFTs.
Critics have questioned the value of NFTs for environmental causes because tokens using the blockchain technology require intense computing power, driving up demand for electricity generation that releases climate-warming greenhouse gases.
Penna dismissed that view, saying preservation of threatened areas of the Amazon far outweighs the environmental cost of NFT transactions.
- Great Barrier Reef suffers 6th mass bleaching event
- Another flood, and a government not up to the task
- UN chief warns of ‘catastrophe’ over fossil fuel use
- No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021
- The unseen toll of a warming world
- Dust coats cities as Saharan sands float north to Europe
- Madagascans struggle through long drought
- PM: protect Karnaphuli
- ‘Can’t cope’: Australia’s Great Barrier Reef suffers 6th mass bleaching event
- Another ‘one-in-500-year’ flood, and a government not up to the task
- Groundwater level plummets in Chattogram, experts urge limited use
- Bangladesh worst in the world in terms of air pollution: report
- UN chief warns of ‘catastrophe’ with continued use of fossil fuels
- No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Bangladesh is observing Independence Day with commemoration of war martyrs
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Woman hacked to death at her home in Dhaka
- Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading
- Wife says slain AL leader Tipu was pressured by suspects in another murder case
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- On its 51st Independence Day, Bangladesh looks to a long road ahead with renewed hope
- Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war