Bangladesh worst in the world in terms of air pollution: report
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2022 01:55 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2022 02:10 PM BdST
Bangladesh is the country with the worst air pollution in the world, according to a 2021 report by IQAir, a Swiss company that monitors air quality.
Bangladesh’s air contained 76.9 micrograms of small and hazardous airborne particles per cubic metre (μg/m3), over 15 times the WHO-recommended level of 5 μg/m3, the report said.
The study collected pollution data from 6,475 cities across the globe and compared them to the new WHO standards on air pollution. The WHO says that even low concentrations of harmful elements in the air cause significant health risks.
A layer of dust blankets a street at Postogola in Dhaka. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
The other countries in the top five were Chad, Pakistan, Tajikistan and India.
Dhaka’s average air pollution in 2021 was 78.1 μg/m3, making it the 28th-most polluted city in the world. However, the average was significantly affected by last year’s lockdowns, which led to lower pollution levels between April and September.
A thick layer of dust covers the air of Road No. 27 in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi as sewerage repair work drags on. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Not a single country managed to meet the WHO’s standards for air quality in 2021 and only 3.4 percent of surveyed cities did so. Ninety-three cities saw levels at 10 times the recommended level.
File Photo
China’s war on pollution since 2014 seemed to be having some effect as it fell from 14th place in 2020 to 22nd in 2021.
