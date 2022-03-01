Call for roadmap to integrate private sector in climate change initiatives

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Economic Relations Division and the United Nations Development Programme co-organised the event with support from the Green Climate Fund in Dhaka on Feb 26, the UNDP said in a statement.

More than 40 representatives from different private sector entities, government ministries, departments and UNDP attended the event.

They discussed how the private sector can support the formulation of the National Adaptation Plan and contribute to its implementation.

Dr Dwijen Mallick, director of Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies, made an overview of the interests and the benefits of the private sector engagement, financing of adaptation through corporate social and environmental responsibility, tax exemption and public-private partnership.

The statement said he identified food and agriculture, water management, sanitation and hygiene, health and risk management, infrastructural development, tourism and city resilience as potential sectors for private sector-led adaptation.

“NAP must make concrete recommendations for the engagement of the private sector – the approach has to offer a business model ensuring profitability and environmental sustainability at the same time,” said Dr Fazle Rabbi Sadeque Ahmed, deputy managing director of Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation, according to the statement.

“There are ample scopes of involvement of the insurance sector in address climate hazards like cyclone and flood – we can work with the public sector in designing innovative business models, products and provide financial security to the vulnerable,” it quoted Md Mazharul Islam Rana, executive director of Meghna Life Insurance, as saying.

Syeda Masuma Khanam, deputy secretary and director of Natural Resources Management, said, “As environmental sustainability is becoming increasingly important, our private sector can effectively take part in climate change adaptation by ensuring environmental compliance.”

Ishrat Jahan, senior director of Chal Dal Limited, called for a tax rebate for special projects and initiatives of the private sector focusing on climate change adaptation.

Iqbal Abdullah Harun, additional secretary to the environment ministry, said Bangladesh needs to innovate sustainable financing tools for encouraging the private sector in climate change adaptation.

Without the effective participation of the private sector, we will not be a climate resilience country – effective integration of the private sector will help us turn our vulnerability into resilience, said Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, additional secretary to the ministry’s climate change wing.

Amal Krishna Mandal, joint secretary at the Economic Relations Division, AKM Azad Rahman, programme officer on climate change at the UNDP, and Dr A Atiq Rahman, executive director at the Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies, were also present.