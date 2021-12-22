The families displaced by river erosion

Bangladesh, with its dense population and plethora of rivers, has weathered more than its share of tropical storms, floods and other natural disasters. Climate change has only accelerated these destructive elements. But it also faces another, more insidious danger – social erosion.

Riverbank erosion has multifarious socio-economic effects that also impact health and education and even politics.

One of the major repercussions is homelessness due to land erosion, which compels people to migrate. This has only contributed to rural displacement and helped fuel an explosion in rapid, chaotic urbanisation.

Those who migrate often suffer from poor health, sickness, insecure living conditions and illiteracy. Due to their geographical location, people living in the north and south part of Bangladesh bear the brunt of natural disasters as well as the slow effects of soil erosion.

People, as well as domestic animals, are constantly involved in a struggle to survive in this hostile environment.

According to the US Government Accountability Office, the US State Department and other foreign aid agencies have not done enough to combat climate change-induced migration in developing countries and highlighted Bangladesh as a nation particularly vulnerable to its effects.

As climate change drives the migration of up to 200 million people worldwide by 2050, Dhaka offers a cautionary tale for refugee cities around the globe. Much of Bangladesh is ground zero for a global climate crisis.

It has now become essential for everyone to work together in the hope that the sea level will not rise.

It is also important to steady population growth, build cyclone shelters, reduce CO2 emissions, and increase afforestation in coastal areas. However, much of the responsibility for this catastrophe rests with the developed world.