The families displaced by river erosion

  Md. Sharwar Hussain 

Published: 22 Dec 2021 08:53 AM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2021 09:22 AM BdST

Many families have had their lands and homes taken by river erosion and floods, a crisis that threatens to worsen with climate change Amena Begum, 40, lives next to the Padma River. Over the years her family’s home and their land have slowly been eroded by the river water. And now the family has to move.
  • Preparation for migration: Amena Begum, 40, lives next to the Padma River but is finally preparing for a move and an unknown future with her children as the river has taken much of the family’s land and home.

  • Destination unknown: Asma, 9, stands at her birthplace beside the Padma River one final time before her family moves away. The waters have slowly eroded too much of their land and home for them to stay.

  • Last savings: Rahela Begum, 45, digs up a small piece of concrete from the floor of the house next to the Jamuna River as a keepsake as she prepares for her family to move. The river has slowly eroded their land and home.

  • The last meal: Jabbar, 70, takes his last meal beside his home on a boat before his family finally moves away from their land, spurred on by the erosion of the river.

  • Waiting for rescue: Anna, 36, and Kuddus, 50, fought back the water for two weeks in the first phase of flooding, not moving from their home. But the second phase of flooding on the Jamuna River has swept away their land and home, leaving them little choice but to move on.

  • Final steps: Rahela Begum, 45, makes her final preparations as the family readies to set out for destinations unknown as the Padma River erodes more of their land and home.

  • Waiting for an unknown destination: Amena, 55, sits beside the Jamuna River, taking a moment to look over her home before her family has to move because of soil erosion.

  • Waiting for the unknown: Khaleda, 46, and her family are headed for destinations unknown after erosion by the Jamuna River has taken away their land.

  • Way to new destination: Rahima, 46, and her family live beside the Jamuna River, but have to set out for unknown destinations after erosion by the river took away their land and home.

  • Migration: People living beside the Jamuna River set off for unknown destinations with their pets in tow after the river erosion takes their house and land.

  • Rescue: Floods are acts of God, but losses are largely due to acts of man. In 2020, more than 115 upazilas and 660 unions have been inundated by floods that affected 3.5 million people and around 8 million people waterlogged in the northern, north-eastern and south-eastern regions of Bangladesh. Due to the lack of necessary preparations, there is a severe safe drinking water crisis in those areas after the floods. This family has been forced to move after their homes and livelihoods are taken by the floodwaters.

Bangladesh, with its dense population and plethora of rivers, has weathered more than its share of tropical storms, floods and other natural disasters. Climate change has only accelerated these destructive elements. But it also faces another, more insidious danger – social erosion.

Riverbank erosion has multifarious socio-economic effects that also impact health and education and even politics.

One of the major repercussions is homelessness due to land erosion, which compels people to migrate. This has only contributed to rural displacement and helped fuel an explosion in rapid, chaotic urbanisation.

Those who migrate often suffer from poor health, sickness, insecure living conditions and illiteracy. Due to their geographical location, people living in the north and south part of Bangladesh bear the brunt of natural disasters as well as the slow effects of soil erosion.

People, as well as domestic animals, are constantly involved in a struggle to survive in this hostile environment.

According to the US Government Accountability Office, the US State Department and other foreign aid agencies have not done enough to combat climate change-induced migration in developing countries and highlighted Bangladesh as a nation particularly vulnerable to its effects.

As climate change drives the migration of up to 200 million people worldwide by 2050, Dhaka offers a cautionary tale for refugee cities around the globe. Much of Bangladesh is ground zero for a global climate crisis.

It has now become essential for everyone to work together in the hope that the sea level will not rise.

It is also important to steady population growth, build cyclone shelters, reduce CO2 emissions, and increase afforestation in coastal areas. However, much of the responsibility for this catastrophe rests with the developed world.

