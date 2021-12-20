Chuadanga with mercury dipping to 7 degrees Celsius becomes the coldest place
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2021 03:45 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2021 03:45 PM BdST
At the beginning of winter, a cold wave is sweeping across ten districts in the northern and central regions of Bangladesh. Many areas are shrouded in fog.
Chuadanga, one of the northern districts, recorded the country’s lowest temperature on Monday at 7 degrees Celsius, followed by Jashore at 7.4 and Tentulia at 8.8.
Mercury in Ishwardi, Rajshahi, Badalgachhi, Rajarhat and Barishal dropped below 10 degrees Celsius.
A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Gopalganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga and Barishal, according to the Met Office.
When temperature drops below 6 degrees Celsius over a large area, it is considered a severe cold wave. A moderate cold wave is formed if the temperature of the area ranges between 6-8 degrees, while temperature hovering between 8-10 degrees Celsius forms a mild cold wave.
Night temperatures may drop slightly in southern Bangladesh in the next 24 hours and remain almost unchanged elsewhere. Day temperatures across the country may remain almost unchanged.
Weather has packed more chills in the capital in the last few days. Monday’s temperature in Dhaka dipped to as low as 14.2 degrees Celsius.
Chattogram's Sitakunda recorded the day's maximum temperature at 27.5 degrees Celsius.
“The temperature will rise again at the end of the week and then may get stable,” Meteorologist Abdul Hamid said. “Another cold snap is expected in late December or early January.”
Temperatures have been trending down since mid-November, but the arrival of cold has been delayed slightly by cyclones and rain in December.
Usually, Bangladesh experiences more of winter chill in January.
- Around Antarctica, a current circles the world
- World coal power demand to hit new high
- Turning air into perfume
- What we do and don't know about climate change and tornadoes
- 3C global warming could cost $1.6tr a year in lost labour
- UN agency confirms 2020 Arctic heat record
- Climate change worsened weather extremes in 2021
- Climate extremes batter Australia
- Around the frozen continent, a vast current circles the world
- World coal power demand to hit new high after China, India, US surge
- Turning air into perfume
- What we know, and don't, about the effects of climate change on tornadoes
- Global warming of 3C could cost $1.6 trillion a year in lost labour
- UN agency confirms 2020 Arctic heat record
Most Read
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- Dhaka is a noisy city with car horns. Special hooters and sirens add to cacophony
- Dutch streets deserted as snap Christmas COVID lockdown starts
- Bangladesh to pass law to secure international accreditation for medical degrees
- Nurse Runu Veronica Costa becomes first to receive COVID booster as Bangladesh launches programme
- Comply with chain of command, Hasina tells BGB
- The Harvard job offer no one at Harvard ever heard of
- Veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah to star in upcoming Bangladeshi film
- BBC investigation reveals mass killings of civilians in Myanmar
- As COVID surges, experts say US booster effort is far behind