India proposes new wording on phasing coal "down" not "out"
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Nov 2021 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2021 12:20 PM BdST
India's environment and climate minister Bhupender Yadav said after discussions with other countries it has proposed new wording for the final agreement that would phase down unabated coal power instead of previous language to phase it out.
"Including escalating efforts to phase down unabated coal power, and phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies," he told delegates.
Shortly before the plenary began, envoys from the United States and European Union met with their Indian and Chinese counterparts to discuss the coal language, according to a member of the Indian delegation.
Immediately before the meeting, US special envoy John Kerry was overheard by Reuters telling his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua "You’re supposed to be phasing out coal over the next 20 years, you just signed an agreement with us."
More stories
- COP26 agrees deal
- COP26 heads towards a deal tentatively
- India criticises fossil fuel language in COP26 draft deal
- COP26 in the final hours of negotiations
- Who has the most historical responsibility for climate change?
- Money, ambition, fossil fuels hinder climate talks
- Vulnerable states call loss and damage deal 'bare minimum'
- Rich nations don’t want to give anything: Saleemul Huq
Recent Stories
- UN conference agrees deal aimed at averting climate catastrophe
- UN climate conference heads tentatively towards a deal
- India criticises fossil fuel language in COP26 draft deal
- COP26 in the final hours of climate negotiations
- Who has the most historical responsibility for climate change?
- Glasgow climate talks are down to the wire on money, ambition and fossil fuels
Opinion
Most Read
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- She came to Bangladesh from the Philippines for love. Now she's a union council member
- Karnaphuli tunnel is 75% complete. Now the project is dogged by potential trouble: traffic jam
- Body of schoolgirl recovered in Gulshan
- Khaleda Zia taken to hospital within a week of returning home
- A judge said rape cases should not be recorded after 72 hours. Now she is removed from judicial duty
- Judge who said police should not record case 72 hours after rape faces action
- Bangladesh logs 151 COVID cases in a day, the lowest in 19 months
- Assam Rifles colonel, family among seven killed in Manipur
- Bangladesh edge Maldives 2-1 to end 18-year wait in Colombo