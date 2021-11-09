Tuvalu minister stands in sea to film COP26 speech to show climate change
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Nov 2021 12:36 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2021 12:36 PM BdST
Tuvalu's foreign minister has given a speech to the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow standing knee-deep in seawater to show how his low-lying Pacific island nation is on the front line of climate change.
Images of Simon Kofe standing in a suit and tie at a lectern set up in the sea, with his trouser legs rolled up, have been shared widely on social media, drawing attention to Tuvalu's struggle against rising sea levels.
"The statement juxtaposes the COP26 setting with the real-life situations faced in Tuvalu due to the impacts of climate change and sea level rise and highlights the bold action Tuvalu is taking to address the very pressing issues of human mobility under climate change," Kofe said of his video message to the conference.
The video was shot by public broadcaster TVBC at the far end of Fongafale, the main islet of the capital Funafuti, a government official said.
Tuvalu's foreign minister has given a speech to the #COP26 conference in Glasgow standing knee-deep in seawater to show how his low-lying Pacific island nation is on the front line of climate change https://t.co/6MHgkbe0o3 pic.twitter.com/J2DKHjexHV— Reuters (@Reuters) November 9, 2021
It is due to be shown at the climate summit on Tuesday and comes as regional leaders push for more aggressive action to limit the impact of climate change.
Many big polluters have vowed to intensify their carbon cuts over coming decades with some aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
But Pacific Island leaders have demanded immediate action, pointing out that the very survival of their low-lying countries is at stake.
- COP26 talks wade into climate finance
- Pressure grows for new funding for climate damage
- The difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming
- With COP26 credibility at stake, some urge ratcheting up schedule
- Young women are leading climate protests. Guess who runs global talks?
- Infrastructure: first major US investment in climate resilience
- Thousands rally in Glasgow for COP26 climate action
- As nations talk climate, cities say: We deliver
- As climate damage mounts, poor nations press wealthy to pay up
- COP26 talks wade into climate finance as poor nations count cost
- 'Don't make them wait': Pressure grows at COP26 for new funding for climate damage
- What's the difference between 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming?
- UK pledges £290m climate fund to aid poorer nations at COP26
- With COP26 credibility at stake, some urge ratcheting up schedule
Most Read
- Bangladesh okays production of Merck’s COVID pill by Beximco Pharma, more firms await nod
- Shakil Ahmed, head of news at Ekattor TV, gets anticipatory bail in a rape case
- Disguised as a man, Nupur Begum pedals her rickshaw to feed her family
- Beximco Pharma starts production of Merck’s COVID pill
- COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say
- Bangladesh logs 6 virus deaths, 215 cases in a day
- Bangladesh raises bus fares by 27%; transport leader calls for an end to strike
- Three schoolboys die in Tangail motorcycle accident
- Truckers end strike as minister says demand for higher freight charges logical
- Court frames charges in 3 cases against photojournalist Kajol