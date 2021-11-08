UK pledges £290m climate fund to aid poorer nations at COP26

Government ministers from around the world are in Glasgow for further talks on climate issues.

They will discuss how to support poorer countries and if reparations for damage from natural disasters should be paid.

Poorer nations have called for $100 billion in financial help, arguing they are already suffering and will be worst affected by climate change.

Developing countries have historically contributed a very small proportion of the damaging emissions driving climate change - while currently the wealthiest 1% of the global population account for more than double the combined emissions of the poorest 50%.

The majority of the money from the UK will go to help Asian and Pacific nations plan and invest in climate action, improve conservation and promote low-carbon development, the government said.

The UN summit will continue until Sunday, with much of the focus of the talks over how to limit global warming to the target of 1.5 Celsius.

Monday also marks Adaptation, Loss and Damage Day - where negotiators will discuss how best to mitigate the impact of a warming planet, particularly for poorer countries.