Climate change to displace tens of millions of East Africans by 2050: World Bank
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Oct 2021 11:43 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2021 11:43 PM BdST
Climate change will force tens of millions of East Africans to abandon their homes within the next three decades, even if schemes to reduce its impact on the region are rolled out, the World Bank said on Wednesday.
People affected will include drought-stricken farmers seeking new arable land or different work in urban areas, and others driven out by the need to find clean water, the Bank said in a report issued four days before the UN COP26 climate summit begins in Glasgow.
East Africa's five nations - Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi - have increasingly experienced extreme weather events in recent years.
Apart from a worsening drought in a region heavily reliant on agriculture, there was extensive flooding in 2020, while a locust infestation of historic proportions that began in 2019 continues to wreak havoc.
"Without broad, urgent action... as many as 38.5 million people could be internally displaced as a consequence of climate change by 2050," said Hafez Ghanem, World Bank vice president for the region.
Concrete steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fund climate change and adaptation schemes could cut the projected number of displacements, but only by 30 percent, the bank's report said.
The bank has committed to ensuring 35% of its financing over the next five years will go to projects that will help address the threat of climate change, Ghanem said.
Kenya has demonstrated leadership in the region in establishing a policy framework to manage climate risk, "though climate action is still under-funded," said Keith Hansen, World Bank's country director for Kenya.
Rich nations promised in 2009 to deliver $100 billion a year for five years from 2020 to poorer countries to help them tackle the impact of global warming. But that funding programme is set to be delayed by three years, COP26 president Alok Sharma admitted on Monday.
- Yes, there has been progress on climate
- Extreme weather in California
- Australia pledges ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050
- COP26 hopes dim on Chinese leader's likely absence
- Developed nations say they can deliver $100bn climate fund
- COP26 success hangs in the balance: Johnson
- Greenhouse gas levels hit record
- Group turns plastic waste into planks in Philippines
- Yes, there has been progress on climate. No, it’s not nearly enough
- Which countries and blocs are major players at the Glasgow climate summit?
- Extreme weather in California: prolonged drought and record rain
- UN warns world set for 2.7C rise on today's emissions pledges
- Australia pledges ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050. Its plan makes that hard to believe
- Xi's not there? COP26 hopes dim on Chinese leader's likely absence
Most Read
- Dhaka airport: Blinding lasers target planes to distract pilots during landing
- River ferry carrying vehicles capsizes in Manikganj’s Paturia
- 7 burnt in Gulshan residential building fire
- Veteran lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder dies at 83
- Two men who jumped off a sinking ferry narrate the moments of horror
- Prosecutor rues absence of key witnesses as Raintree hotel ‘rape’ verdict set for Wednesday
- Injured Saifuddin replaced by Rubel in Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad
- Shakib reclaims top spot in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
- US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal
- Clashes with Pakistani Islamists kill several police