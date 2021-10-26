Extreme weather in California: prolonged drought and record rain
>> Soumya Karlamangla, The New York Times
Published: 26 Oct 2021 10:21 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2021 10:21 PM BdST
This week has been one for the California history books.
Battered by a major storm, Sacramento on Sunday logged its wettest day since record-keeping began in the 1800s. Eight days prior, Sacramento broke a different record — the longest dry spell in the city’s history, with 212 days without rain.
It’s a study in contrasts playing out across California. San Francisco, Redding and a handful of other cities have shattered rainfall records in recent days, during a year that has overall been one of the driest and hottest in state history.
Experts say the takeaway from the past few days should not be that the drought is over — the state would need far more rain for that — but that this is a glimpse into the future of California.
Santa Barbara residents experience rainfall as an “atmospheric river” moves through the California coast in Santa Barbara on Monday, Oct 25, 2021. Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times
These bursts of rain can be highly destructive. In the winter of 2016-17, an extreme rainy season in California caused mudslides, the collapse of a major bridge in Big Sur as well as flooding that forced more than 100,000 people near Sacramento to flee their homes.
Though rain is usually welcome in a state prone to drought, downpours immediately after dry spells can be particularly damaging, even deadly.
Droughts parch the land and contribute to more severe fire seasons. So when rain comes, vegetation that would typically hold the soil in place has been either charred or dried out, allowing water to wash the land away.
The South Fork of the American River flows through the Caldor Fire burn scar in Phillips, Calif, on Monday, Oct 25, 2021 as an “atmospheric river” brings record amounts of precipitation to Northern California. Max Whittaker/The New York Times
Already, this week’s storm has led to a debris flow that closed a highway in a region destroyed by the Dixie fire this year. People living close to the burn scars of the Alisal fire, which broke out near Santa Barbara this month, have been issued mandatory evacuation orders.
Scientists call these rapid shifts from extreme dry to extreme wet conditions “precipitation whiplash.” And by the end of the century, such events are expected to increase in frequency by 25% in Northern California and to double in Southern California, the study found.
As Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the study’s lead author, wrote on Twitter this week: “It is worth noting that this exact situation — an extremely strong atmospheric river bringing brief period of record rainfall in midst of severe and temperature-amplified drought—is what we expect to see in California with #ClimateChange.”
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Extreme weather in California
- Australia pledges ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050
- COP26 hopes dim on Chinese leader's likely absence
- Developed nations say they can deliver $100bn climate fund
- COP26 success hangs in the balance: Johnson
- Greenhouse gas levels hit record
- Group turns plastic waste into planks in Philippines
- Grief, anxiety as young people fear for climate's future
- Australia pledges ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050. Its plan makes that hard to believe
- Xi's not there? COP26 hopes dim on Chinese leader's likely absence
- Middle East Green Initiative to invest $10bn, Saudi crown prince says
- Developed nations say they can deliver $100bn climate fund by 2023
- UK's Johnson says COP26 success hangs in the balance
- World scrambles to contain damage as greenhouse gas levels hit record
Most Read
- Taliban officials celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued
- Thailand to allow vaccinated Bangladeshi tourists
- ‘Angry and frustrated’: Biman pilots launch protests over pay cut
- Crack appears in a pillar of Chattogram flyover. Are heavy vehicles to blame?
- Pori Moni gets fresh bail in narcotics case, indictment hearing on Nov 15
- Bangladesh’s COVID infections fall 72% in a month
- Jeff Bezos’ rocket company wants to build a space station
- BNP activists clash with police after ‘peace’ rally in Dhaka
- Former DUCSU vice-president Nur unveils new party with Reza Kibria as convenor
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx