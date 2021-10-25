UK's Johnson says COP26 success hangs in the balance
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Oct 2021 06:53 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2021 06:53 PM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday it was "touch and go" whether the upcoming United Nations COP26 global climate conference will secure the agreements needed to help tackle climate change.
Britain hopes the summit in Glasgow, which begins on Oct 31, will adopt plans to help limit the rise in the average global temperature to 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
"It is going to be very, very tough this summit. I am very worried because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need and it is touch and go, it is very, very difficult, but I think it can be done," Johnson said during a news conference with children.
Johnson, as host of the summit, has cast the meeting as one of the last major chances to slow rising temperatures, and had hoped it would showcase his attempt at global leadership.
Hopes of a major breakthrough deal at the summit were dealt a blow last week when the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not fly to Scotland for the talks. There is also uncertainty over whether China's Xi Jinping will attend.
"It's very very far from clear that we'll get the progress that we need," Johnson said.
- COP26 success hangs in the balance: Johnson
- Greenhouse gas levels hit record
- Group turns plastic waste into planks in Philippines
- Grief, anxiety as young people fear for climate's future
- Saudi targets net zero emissions by 2060
- How Russia is cashing in on climate change
- Climate change poses national security threat
- India among 11 'countries of concern' on climate change
- UK's Johnson says COP26 success hangs in the balance
- World scrambles to contain damage as greenhouse gas levels hit record
- In major ocean polluter Philippines, group turns plastic waste into planks
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future
- Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
- Japan aims for 36-38% of energy to come from renewables by 2030
Most Read
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Bangladesh imposes home quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 13 countries
- Expelled BCL man, cleric confess to inciting Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks: police
- Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka hand Bangladesh 5-wicket defeat in Super 12
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh, says captain Shanaka
- Heavy is the burden on Japan’s royal women
- Bangladesh vaccinates 25% of population with at least first COVID shot
- Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies from COVID complications at 73
- Inside Amazon’s worst human resources problem
- Hasina inaugurates Payra Bridge, connecting Kuakata with the rest of Bangladesh