India among 11 'countries of concern' on climate change for US spy agencies
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Oct 2021 09:13 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2021 09:13 PM BdST
Afghanistan, India and Pakistan were among 11 countries singled out by US intelligence agencies on Thursday as being "highly vulnerable" in terms of their ability to prepare for and respond to environmental and societal crises caused by climate change.
In a new National Intelligence Estimate, the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) predicts that global warming will increase geopolitical tensions and risks to US national security over the next four decades, a senior intelligence official involved in drafting the report said.
Such estimates are broad US intelligence community assessments. Thursday's report identifies as particular "countries of concern" Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Myanmar, Iraq, North Korea, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and Colombia.
Heat, drought, water availability and ineffective government make Afghanistan specifically worrying, the official said. Water disputes are also a key "geopolitical flashpoint" in India and the rest of South Asia.
The report identifies two additional regions of concern to US intelligence agencies. Climate change is "likely to increase the risk of instability in countries in Central Africa and small island states in the Pacific, which clustered together form two of the most vulnerable areas in the world."
The report notes disparities around global approaches to tackling climate change, saying countries that rely on fossil fuel exports to support their economies "will continue to resist a quick transition to a zero-carbon world because they fear the economic, political, and geopolitical costs of doing so."
The report also notes the likelihood of increasing strategic competition over the Arctic. It says that Arctic and non-Arctic states "almost certainly will increase their competitive activities as the region becomes more accessible because of warming temperatures and reduced ice."
It predicts international competition in the Arctic "will be largely economic but the risk of miscalculation will increase modestly by 2040 as commercial and military activity grows and opportunities are more contested."
- Fossil fuel drilling plans undermine climate pledges: UN
- Activists battle high costs, curbs to make climate talks
- Putin won't fly to Glasgow, in blow for climate talks
- Africa’s last glaciers will soon vanish: UN
- Questions about COP26
- UK sets out net zero strategy
- Jokowi urges developed countries to commit to climate funding goals
- World needs more than empty climate pledges: Hasina
- Fossil fuel drilling plans undermine climate pledges, UN report warns
- Activists battle high costs, travel curbs to make climate talks
- Russia says Putin won't fly to Glasgow, in blow for climate talks
- Africa’s last mountain glaciers will soon be gone, UN report warns
- What is COP26? And other questions about the big UN climate summit
- UK sets out net zero strategy as it gears up to host COP26
Most Read
- Police hunt for a man at the centre of Cumilla violence probe
- Police urge citizens not to be misled by rumours, provocation as 7 die in communal violence
- RAB detains Badrunnesa College teacher for ‘communal violence disinformation’
- Tigers beat Papua New Guinea by 84 runs, securing Super12 spot
- Bangladesh plans to ease rules to invest abroad, says PM Hasina
- Nadia Chaudhri, scientist with an end-of-life mission, dies at 43
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24
- Bangladesh logs 243 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in 1.5 years
- Bangladesh opens vaccine registration for any citizen, aged 18 or above
- Nine burnt in Mugda Hospital fire