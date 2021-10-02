COP26 delegates agree on need to deliver on $100bn climate finance pledge: UK's Sharma
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Oct 2021 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2021 07:20 PM BdST
Delegates heading to the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow agreed they must deliver on the $100 billion per year pledge to help most vulnerable nations tackle climate change, COP26 president Alok Sharma said on Saturday.
Speaking after days of meetings at the pre-COP26 climate event in Italy, Sharma said there was a consensus to do more to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius target within reach, adding more needed to be done collectively in terms of national climate plans.
The COP26 conference in Glasgow aims to secure more ambitious climate action from the nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2.0 degrees Celsius - and to 1.5 degrees preferably - above pre-industrial levels.
More stories
- Rich nations must commit over $100bn in climate fight: India
- Greta not very optimistic about Italy climate talks
- Wildlife corridor: Questions surround consultant
- Climate change fuels heat, flood threats for children
- How record rain and officials’ mistakes led to drownings on a subway
- The battle to protect rivers
- Six rivers that meander into extinction
- Memories of a lost river
Recent Stories
- Rich nations must commit more than $100bn in climate fight, says India
- Activist Greta Thunberg not very optimistic about Italy climate talks
- Wildlife corridor: Appointment of consultant called into question
- Dark future? Climate change fuels higher heat, flood threats for children
- How record rain and officials’ mistakes led to drownings on a subway
- The fight to protect Bangladesh’s rivers from encroachers
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh cable operators shut broadcast of foreign TV channels with ads
- Bangladesh telecom regulator to block fake, illegal handsets from Oct 1
- bKash cuts cash-out charge at ‘favourite’ agents
- Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Bablu dies at 66
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Merck pill breakthrough raises hopes of preventing COVID deaths
- Rabindra University suspends teacher Farhana Baten over forced haircut
- Hasina returns home after attending UNGA
- Man arrested over killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah