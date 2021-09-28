Activist Greta Thunberg not very optimistic about Italy climate talks
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Sep 2021 03:06 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2021 03:06 PM BdST
Greta Thunberg is not very optimistic about the climate talks held in Italy this week, the environmental youth activist said as she arrived at the venue in Milan on Tuesday.
Thousands of young people, including Thunberg, will converge on Milan this week, with some 400 from about 190 countries set to meet policymakers, either remotely or in person, to hammer out proposals to tackle global warming.
Their proposals will be vetted by climate and energy ministers who are gathering at the same venue in Italy's financial centre for their pre-COP26 meeting later in the week, and the best will be sent on for consideration at the summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
When asked whether she expected much from the talks, Thunberg said: "To be honest, not a lot ... we are expecting it to be just like any other meeting, with lots of talking," she told journalists.
