Six rivers that meander into extinction

The Shitalakhya river flows through the eastern side of Dhaka city. There was a time when people used to be mesmerised by its beauty. The muslin industry developed around this river. Now, the water is so polluted that it has become difficult to live near its banks during the winter. Various industries have sprung up on both of its banks over the years. The chemical waste from these factories is the main cause of river pollution. Influential encroachers have also occupied the two river banks.