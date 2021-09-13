Shanghai suspends schools, flights as typhoon approaches China

The storm, with winds of more than 170 kilometres per hour near its eye, had been downgraded from a super typhoon to a strong typhoon on Sunday evening and was expected to gradually weaken, Shanghai city authorities said in a post on their official WeChat account.

But it was still expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to coastal regions.

The province of Zhejiang near Shanghai raised its emergency response to the highest level on Sunday, closing schools and suspending flights and rail services in some cities, the official Xinhua news service reported.

Zhejiang also issued red alerts for flash floods in nine districts. Ningbo port, China's second-biggest container transporting hub after Shanghai, had suspended operations since Sunday noon.

The port just resumed from a weeks-long port congestion, following typhoon In-Fa in late-July and a COVID-19-related terminal closure in mid-August.

In Shanghai, home to about 26 million people, all flights at the city's larger Pudong International Airport were to be cancelled from 11 am local time, while flights from the smaller Hongqiao airport in the west of the city were to be cancelled from 3 pm, the Shanghai government announced on WeChat.

Port terminals in Shanghai regions suspended containers import and export services from Monday till further notice.

The city also suspended subway services on some lines serving the city's southern districts, and said parks, outdoor tourist attractions and playgrounds would be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Classes were also due to be suspended on Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

Official forecasts called for rainfall of 250-280 millimetres in some areas of southeastern Jiangsu province, Shanghai and northeastern Zhejiang.

The typhoon passed by Taiwan's east coast over the weekend, disrupting transport and causing some power outages, but otherwise little damage.