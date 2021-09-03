Momen calls on UK to expand bilateral climate relations with Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Sep 2021 03:01 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2021 03:01 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has urged the United Kingdom to expand bilateral relations with Bangladesh to tackle climate change by transferring green technology, promoting green investment, and supporting climate mitigation projects.
He made the call during a meeting with COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma at London's 9 Downing Street, Bangladesh High Commission in London said in a statement.
Highlighting Bangladesh's 'important role' in the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Momen called for a joint climate event on the sidelines of COP26 to strengthen climate cooperation among the most climate-vulnerable countries, including Bangladesh.
He also proposed that the supporting climate mitigation projects include building embankments to protect people from sea-level rise and river erosion.
Sharma assured Bangladesh of the UK's continued support for its climate initiatives covering different areas, including collaboration to promote green financing and investment, and technology transfer to build a clean and green future.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland Saida Muna Tasneem accompanied Momen to the talk along with other senior members of the Minister’s delegation.
Later in the day, Momen delivered a climate talk titled "Forging a CVF-COP26 Climate Solidarity" at the headquarters of the UK's foremost international affairs think tank Chatham House, calling for global solidarity and political commitment to combat climate challenges.
Mentioning the various initiatives taken by Bangladesh, including the “Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan Decade 2030” and Bangladesh’s self-financed $450 million Climate Change Trust Fund, the minister reiterated Hasina's commitment to pursuing a low carbon development path, even though the South Asian country is a minimal emitter.
Momen also sought the UK's support in repatriating the more than 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, who are currently taking refuge in Bangladesh, while highlighting the 'grave threat' their presence posed to the environment in the southeastern part of the country.
