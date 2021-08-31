'I need help': Louisiana man rides out storm Ida in destroyed home
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Aug 2021 07:23 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2021 07:23 PM BdST
"Right now, I've got nothing."
Sitting on his front porch, 70-year-old Theophilus Charles was still visibly in shock as he described Sunday night when Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the US Gulf Coast, ripped through Louisiana and destroyed his home.
"I ain't got a dry spot in the house," he said, choking up. "My roof fell, I lost all my clothes, my furniture, my appliances, everything."
"I was born here. We went through all the major hurricanes here. So I figure, I'll stay here and ride this one out," Charles told Reuters on Monday. Lying in the front room, he saw the roof blow off and felt the whole house shaking. He hopes never to have to endure another hurricane again.
At least one person was killed in Louisiana and more fatalities were expected, Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters as Ida grinded north as a tropical storm.
Virtually no one in Louisiana has electricity and many water systems are also out, Edwards said. Energy company Entergy Corp said customers in the hardest-hit areas could experience power outages for weeks.
Ida arrived 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina, one of the most catastrophic and deadly US storms on record, struck the Gulf Coast, and about a year after the last Category 4 hurricane, Laura, battered Louisiana.
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state, ordering federal assistance to bolster recovery efforts.
"I need help," said Charles, standing in the debris-strewn ruin of his home, sunlight streaming through holes in the ceiling and the side of the house where a wall was blown away by the storm.
"If anyone out there can help me, please do. Because I ain't got nowhere and I lost everything that I had. And there's nothing I can do with this. ... You can't simply repair this."
- Use of leaded petrol eliminated: UN
- War and warming collide in Afghanistan
- What we know about climate change and hurricanes
- Floods more likely in Western Europe due to climate change
- Call to shut down Savar tannery estate
- Rain falls on Greenland summit for first time
- Bangladeshi children at 'extremely high risk’ of climate crisis: UNICEF
- End nature harming subsidies to create green jobs: WWF
- Use of leaded petrol eliminated in 'milestone' for health, environment, UN says
- A new breed of crisis: War and warming collide in Afghanistan
- What we know about climate change and hurricanes
- These maps tell the story of two Americas: one parched, one soaked
- Climate change made deadly floods in Western Europe at least 20% more likely
- Parliamentary panel calls for shutdown of Savar tannery estate
Most Read
- Let’s make Bangladesh a global hub of connectivity, says Hasina
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Zia's grave will be removed from parliament premises: minister
- Court sentences six to death for murders of LGBT activist Xulhaz, friend Tonoy
- Actress Pori Moni gets bail after weeks in police custody, jail in drugs case
- Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri receives Ramon Magsaysay Award for contributions to vaccines
- Biman pilot, whose illness forced emergency landing in India, dies in hospital
- Families of LGBT activist Xulhaz, friend Tonoy demand death penalties for the killers
- ‘Show source of income’: Bangladesh making guidelines on setting up worship, funeral places
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus caseload approaches 1.5m; another 94 die in a day