China's wild elephants head to safety after long trek
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Aug 2021 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2021 11:22 AM BdST
Fourteen wild elephants are heading south towards their protected habitat in southwest China's Yunnan province following a 1,300-km (807-mile) trek that captured the public's imagination, provincial officials said late on Monday.
Wildlife protection officials told a press briefing the elephants safely crossed a bridge over the Yuan River, returning south towards a nature reserve administered by the city of Puer.
An emergency committee set up to handle the wild elephants, used electric fences and bait and laid artificial roads to ensure the elephants took the correct route.
Yang Yingyong, a member of the committee, told reporters the migration route was "scientifically planned".
The committee will "strive to allow the elephants to return to their habitat as soon as possible and thrive," he said.
Yunnan deployed more than 25,000 police and staff and 1,500 emergency vehicles to track and feed the elephants and guarantee public safety, said Wan Yong, head of the provincial forestry commission.
More than 150,000 people were evacuated along the migration route and more than 5 million yuan ($771,000) in insurance funds disbursed to cover property damage, he said.
A herd then consisting of 16 elephants left their home in Xishuangbanna 300 km further south in March last year and eventually settled in a protected habitat in Puer.
In April this year, 15 of the elephants left Puer and meandered more than 1,300 km through the cities of Yuxi and Honghe before reaching the outskirts of the provincial capital of Kunming in June.
State protection efforts have enabled the wild elephant population of Xishuangbanna to double since 1978. Wan said a ban on hunting activities had also made elephants more willing to enter human communities.
Experts say natural habitats have shrunk and become fragmented due to rapid urbanisation, new transportation infrastructure and the extension of commercial farming.
Shen Qingzhong, an expert with the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve Management Bureau, said it is likely the elephants will head north again in the future.
"The migration and spread of the Asian elephant population is inevitable," he told the briefing.
- Pakistan seeks to bring fresh air to cities with 10bn trees
- Once-in-50-year heat waves now happening every decade: UN
- The UN climate report's five futures
- Major climate impacts are 'irreversible': IPCC
- Biden tightens pollution rules
- Can saguaros survive wildfires?
- Queen guitarist’s flooded London basement foretells a climate under pressure
- Wildfires blaze on in drought-hit Turkey
- Pakistan seeks to bring fresh air to polluted cities with 10 billion trees
- The UN climate report's five futures - decoded
- UN sounds clarion call over 'irreversible' climate impacts by humans
- Once-in-50-year heatwaves now happening every decade: UN climate report
- After deadly floods, a German village rethinks its relationship to nature
- Biden, in a push to phase out gas cars, tightens pollution rules
Most Read
- Bangladesh bowlers bamboozle Australia to end series on a high
- Ferry ploughs into a pillar of Padma Bridge, again
- BGMEA calls on Netflix to erase ‘derogatory’ dialogue from film
- Indian mining state shifts from coal to forest fruits and flowers
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech claims ‘good results’ in Bangavax COVID vaccine animal trial
- Squeeze in daily vaccine supply as Bangladesh sees new rush for inoculation
- Bangladesh logs 245 virus deaths, 11,463 cases in a day
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- Minister Quader, operators question new post-lockdown transport rules