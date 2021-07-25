US wildfires turn full moon orange
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jul 2021 09:00 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2021 09:00 AM BdST
Raging wildfires in the US northwest and southwestern Canada cast an orange tint on July's full moon on Friday evening, as smoke from multiple blazes gusted toward the east.
In Washington, DC, one view of the moon, as seen from the Washington Monument, showed a fully sized orb shifting colours and briefly turning orange. The silhouette of a Marine One helicopter flashed across the moon as it appeared to linger over federal buildings in the US capital.
Dozens of major wildfires are burning across parts of Oregon, Montana, Idaho and California, with Oregon's Bootleg fire the most massive and the state's third largest wildfire on records dating back to 1900.
As of Friday, the Bootleg fire, located about 250 miles south of Portland, had ripped through more than 400,000 acres (162,000 hectares) of drought-parched brush and timber and destroyed at least 67 homes near the California border. At its peak, an estimated 2,000 people were displaced by evacuations.
- China flood deaths show climate change road risks
- ‘A recipe for catastrophic fire’
- How wildfire smoke spread across America
- From China to Germany, floods expose climate vulnerability
- Western wildfire smoke causes air pollution
- A wildfire so big, it's affecting the weather
- As frozen land burns, Siberia trembles
- ‘No one is safe’: extreme weather batters the wealthy world
- US wildfires turn full moon orange
- Flood deaths in China show road risks from climate change
- ‘A recipe for catastrophic fire’: How an Oregon blaze became the nation’s largest
- How wildfire smoke spread across America
- From China to Germany, floods expose climate vulnerability
- Western wildfire smoke causes cross-country air pollution
Most Read
- This holiday season: cows, goats and buffaloes delivered to your door
- Helena Jahangir loses Awami League post for links to ‘unauthorised’ group
- Bangladesh’s COVID deaths top 19,000
- Dhaka travellers face frequent police stops on the second day of lockdown
- Vaccinated people make up 75 percent of recent COVID-19 cases in Singapore, but few fall ill
- Tk 1 million in fines for crossing Padma River amid lockdown
- Nation bids farewell to folk music icon Fakir Alamgir
- They were once luxury venues. Now they are grim COVID-19 camps
- Metro rail, first in Bangladesh, was delayed by COVID-19. A new date is far off
- Sinopharm's COVID-19 shot offers weaker protection among elderly