Pori Moni wants probe to reveal truth at All Community Club in Gulshan
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2021 02:51 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2021 02:51 AM BdST
Film actor Pori Moni has swatted away allegations that she carried out vandalism at All Community Club in Gulshan, a day before she allegedly faced attempted rape and murder at Dhaka Boat Club.
She says an investigation into the incident at the club in Gulshan will reveal the truth.
A day before the incident at the boat club in Birulia near Uttara, Pori Moni broke glasses and ashtrays at the club in Glushan on Jun 7 midnight, said KM Alamgir Iqbal, president of the All Community Club.
In his words: “The actor carried out the vandalism because she became angry when she was told to leave for her unacceptable behaviour.”
Actress Pori Moni speaks to the media at her home in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Monday, Jun 14, 2021 after the arrest of main suspect Nasir Uddin Mahmood on charges of trying to rape and murder her. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
“The allegations have been raised deliberately to shift the focus away from the main incident,” she said later at a media briefing at her home, urging everyone’s support to get her justice.
In the security camera footage of All Community Club, Pori Moni was seen entering the club with her former fiancé journalist Tamim Hasan, costume designer Zunayed Karim Jimmy and another woman.
“If an unwanted incident occurred at the club, why has it been brought up after eight days? They (All Community Club authorities) are not victims like I am. They did not face any obstacle. They could have complained immediately,” the movie star argued.
The police on Monday arrested Nasir, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and three women in a case filed by the actor. The club then expelled Nasir and Omi.
“It's not that I didn’t do anything in these four days. I tried to tell everyone about the incident. If I really committed a crime, why did they (All Community Club) remained silent (all this time)?”
“It’s clear why they have brought the allegations against me now after I filed the complaint.
“Now that the incident has been reported," added Pori Moni, "it should be investigated." "Let the truth come out.”
