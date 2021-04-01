US climate envoy Kerry due in Dhaka ahead of Biden’s Leaders Summit, COP26

The US Department of State announced his visit in a statement on Thursday, saying he will also travel to Abdu Dhabi and New Delhi during the trip from Apr 1 to 9.

Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate is scheduled to be held on Apr 22-23 while COP26 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will be hosted by Glasgow from Nov 1 to 12 under the presidency of the UK.

“Looking forward to meaningful discussions with friends in the Emirates, India, and Bangladesh on how to tackle the climate crisis. #RoadToGlasgow,” Kerry wrote on Twitter.

A former secretary of state, Kerry had said COP26 might be “our last chance to hit the target” and promised firm engagement of the US to achieve it during a phone conversation with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in January.