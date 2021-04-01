US climate envoy Kerry due in Dhaka ahead of Biden’s Leaders Summit, COP26
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Apr 2021 09:01 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2021 09:05 PM BdST
US President Joe Biden’s Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry is coming to Dhaka for consultations on climate ambition ahead of Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate and the 26th Conference of the Parties or COP26.
The US Department of State announced his visit in a statement on Thursday, saying he will also travel to Abdu Dhabi and New Delhi during the trip from Apr 1 to 9.
Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate is scheduled to be held on Apr 22-23 while COP26 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will be hosted by Glasgow from Nov 1 to 12 under the presidency of the UK.
“Looking forward to meaningful discussions with friends in the Emirates, India, and Bangladesh on how to tackle the climate crisis. #RoadToGlasgow,” Kerry wrote on Twitter.
A former secretary of state, Kerry had said COP26 might be “our last chance to hit the target” and promised firm engagement of the US to achieve it during a phone conversation with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in January.
Looking forward to meaningful discussions with friends in the Emirates, India, and Bangladesh on how to tackle the climate crisis. #RoadToGlasgow https://t.co/LDfAVWgg0G— Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) March 31, 2021
- Tropical forest destruction accelerated
- We need cash to adapt: Kenyan slum dwellers
- The perseverance of New York City’s wildflowers
- Australia’s floods quicken climate concerns
- Over 10m displaced by climate disasters in six months
- New Delhi world's most polluted capital for 3rd straight year: IQAir
- Sleepless Icelanders await eruption
- In the Atlantic Ocean, subtle shifts hint at dramatic dangers
- Tropical forest destruction accelerated in 2020
- We need cash to adapt, Kenyan slum dwellers tell COP26 president
- The perseverance of New York City’s wildflowers
- Australia’s worst floods in decades quicken concerns about climate change
- Over 10 million displaced by climate disasters in six months
- New Delhi is world's most polluted capital for third straight year: IQAir study
Most Read
- Bangladesh to bar passengers from European nations, except UK
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 6,469, highest daily count; another 59 dead
- Bangladesh flags more districts for high COVID risks
- In Dhaka, hospitals are in desperate battle against a threat many saw coming
- Bangladesh Railway pauses sale of tickets for intercity trains after Apr 11
- Bangladesh halts motorcycle ridesharing amid record COVID surge
- Angered by service ban, ridesharing bikers block Dhaka roads
- Bangladesh to receive more vaccine doses from India in days: minister
- T cells induced by COVID-19 infection respond to new virus variants: US study
- Bangladesh to host four-day D-8 conference from Apr 5