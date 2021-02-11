BUET among six named for National Environment Award 2020

The National Award Committee made the decision in a virtual meeting on Thursday recognising the winners’ “outstanding” contribution to the environmental development of Bangladesh, the environment, forests and climate change ministry said in a statement.

BUET and Dr Zahurul Karim have been nominated under the environmental research and technology innovation.

Valerie Ann Taylor OBE, the British-Bangladeshi founder of the Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed or CRP, is getting the award under the environmental protection and pollution control category.

Concord Readymix and Concrete Products Ltd, and Concord Pre-Stressed Concrete and Block Plant will also get the award under the category.

Dr Salimul Haque and the Environment and Social Development Organisation or ESDO have been named for the award under the environmental education and publicity category.

The government will expand the award to recognise people like Wahid Ali Sardar, who has been working to remove nails from trees, Environment Minister Shahab Uddin said at the meeting.

Each winner of the award receives money equivalent to two Tola of 22-carat gold, another Tk 50,000 along with a crest and a certificate.