Kerry discusses possible US-Bangladesh collaboration on climate change with Momen
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2021 04:01 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2021 04:01 AM BdST
John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, has discussed climate change and the possible US-Bangladesh collaboration about the global issue with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
Momen recalled Kerry’s vital contribution to the Paris Agreement on climate change and welcomed the decision of the US to return to the accord during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The foreign minister described the actions taken by Sheikh Hasina's government on mitigation, adaptation and measures to strengthen resilience.
Kerry recognised the extraordinary challenges faced by Bangladesh due to climate change and frequent natural disasters.
He mentioned that the next COP26 might be “our last chance to hit the target” and promised firm engagement of the US to achieve it.
He conveyed his greetings to Hasina and assured the continued support of the US for various sectors and issues including the Rohingya crisis.
The presidential envoy agreed that the international financial institutions could do more for the issue of climate change.
He also agreed that the displacement due to climate change would be a vital security issue for everybody.
He emphasised using the current opportunities to maximise inclusion for as many people as possible.
Kerry also expressed his interest to be updated about the functions and priorities of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and Global Center on Adaptation.
Both of them agreed to work closely at COP26 and other multilateral platforms.
