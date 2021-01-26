Hasina calls for greater global adaptation efforts against climate change

The Bangladesh leader made the call in a virtual address to the Climate Adaptation Conference 2021 in the Netherlands on Monday.

Her country has placed great emphasis on the need to reduce the impact of the global phenomenon and taken the necessary steps to adapt to it, according to Hasina.

But the global adaptation measures are yet to gain the necessary momentum compared to the damage due to a lack of funding and

political will.

The prime minister also stressed the need for united and timely action as was highlighted by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh has emerged as a global leader in taking local adaptation measures, she said.

With the help of the Netherlands, Bangladesh has formulated the Delta Plan-2100 while 1.5 million saplings were planted to mark Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary.

She also highlighted another initiative in this regard, 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan', along with the 789 programmes launched by the government using the country's Climate Change Trust Fund.