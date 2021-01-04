High Court orders Department of Environment to sue Buriganga river polluters
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2021 03:51 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2021 03:51 AM BdST
The High Court has ordered the Department of Environment to prosecute individuals, organisations and factories, including 30 washing plants in Keraniganj, for polluting the water of the Buriganga river in Dhaka.
The bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah passed the orders on Sunday on hearing an appeal of the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.
The court told DoE’s Dhaka office to report back progress on the implementation of its order within 30 days.
The 30 washing plants are- Ahmed Hossain, Amena, Sun Moon, Eden, Bismillah, Lotus, Global, Rubel, Anushka, Sotota, Chanchal, Abdur Rob, Dhaka, Ajan, New Sahara, Dohar, Relative, New Nasha, Unique, Mou, Setu, Quality, Joena, kamal, Water Colour, Par Joar, GM, Cumilla, Achia and Lily.
Manzill Murshid, the lawyer for the petitioner, said the DoE had shut down the factories twice after finding them responsible for the pollution of the river, but the owners reopened the plants.
Citing a DoE report submitted to the court on Sunday, the lawyer said legal action was required to stop the 30 washing plants from polluting the river. The court passed the orders after seeing the report, he said.
