Bangladesh's Hasina urges world leaders to be bold to tackle climate change

She made the appeal while addressing the High-Level Panel Closing Session of the UNFCCC Race to Zero Dialogues via a video message.

Bangladesh in the current year faced recurrent flooding along with two cyclones that damaged crops and habitats and affected people’s livelihood amid COVID-19 pandemic.

All these are happening due to global warming which has brought a change in the nature.

“The global temperature has already risen to almost one degree Centigrade above the pre-industrial level. The Paris Climate Accord is saying that the global temperature should not be allowed to rise above 1.5 degrees Centigrade. However, as per the current prediction, the temperature could even rise by more than 4.5 degree Celsius by the end of this century making the Earth completely unfit to live if immediate remedial actions are not taken,” the prime minister said.

The world leaders must take bold decisions to reduce carbon emissions to save life and precious resources, she said while urging all to be proactive in the current situation.

“Not tomorrow, the action to save the planet needs to be taken today. Strict implementation of the Paris Agreement is the only way and the issue of casualties must be brought to the forefront as well,” Hasina added.

The prime minister called for the implementation of the developed nations’ promised $100 billion per year agreement to support the nations to conduct adaptation and mitigation campaigns for those who are at risk.

She also asked the world leaders to come forward to ensure low-interest rate for people while lending, debt waivers and ensuring access to technology for all.

“We can overcome the impending crisis only by the unified global action,” the prime minister said.

“Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman recognised the threats posed by natural calamities for our people much earlier. He worked tirelessly to overcome these and protect the rights of the people,” Hasina said highlighting the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this year.

She highlighted initiatives taken by her government to secure the future of Bangladesh and its citizens.

Hasina thanked all for selecting her for the second time as chairperson to lead the 48-member Climate Vulnerable Forum or CVF, the organisation for countries hit by climate change.