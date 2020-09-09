Ban Ki-moon praises Bangladesh’s efforts to tackle climate change crisis
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2020 02:56 AM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2020 02:56 AM BdST
Former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon has lauded Bangladesh for its efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change and natural disasters.
He spoke at a virtual press conference after the inauguration of an office of the Global Centre on Adaptation or GCA in Dhaka on Tuesday.
He stressed sharing of the best adaptation practices among the countries. "We need to do it quickly, with combined expertise and financial resources," he said.
Bangladesh has stood firm in battling disasters when the entire world is busy discussing the effects of climate change, said Ban, the chairman of GCA.
He referred to the successful evacuation of a huge number of people during the recent cyclone Amphan that hit Bangladesh amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In his speech at the inauguration, Ban Ki-moon described the country as the “best example of successful case” to tackle climate change.
This is one of the reasons behind setting up the office in Bangladesh, he said.
Citing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the GCA chairman said at the press conference that 17 percent of Bangladesh could go under water if the sea level rises 1 metre by 2050.
Another UN report says the Dhaka city can be inundated even if sea level rises slightly, he said, highlighting the dangers Bangladesh faces as one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of global warming.
He emphasised long-term planning, preparation, knowledge about possible risks and risk-tackling methods, education and awareness to tackle the crisis.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also joined the inauguration of the office via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen also attended the event.
