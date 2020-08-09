An evening on the banks of Turag River in pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic wears on, most people are unable to escape the strictures of city life even though the lockdown has been lifted. But many are finding solace in nature and the rain-drenched greenery that the monsoon brings. Moving along Mirpur's Beribadh, the Turag River gradually comes into view with people absorbed in the tranquil sights and sounds on its banks to mark the new normal.

The neighbourhood of Sinnirtek is commonly known as Diyabari in Mirpur. The Sinnirtek Landing Station of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority is situated on the other side of this pillar.

This part of Sinnirtek Landing Station hardly is usually dry, according to some locals. But the area is now waterlogged after the river overflowed following the incessant monsoon rain. A man is seen wading through the knee-deep water in front of the landing station with a fishnet.

Moving along the Beribadh beside the meandering river Turag, dunes of sand stored for construction work can be found lining the embankment. Innumerous footprints are stamped across the sand bed, marking the presence of people visiting the place.

Footprints that belong to people of different ages are visible all the way up to the river.

People are spending an evening on the banks of the river Turag, with their cars, bikes or auto-rickshaws parked beside the street. Most of them, however, are not wearing masks.

A lone bird wanders along the manmade dunes of sand used for construction work.

The water in river Turag glistens under the evening sun. With the river in full flow during the monsoon, there is less odour in the surrounding air.

No, this is not a floating chunk of ice, but rather, a layer of froth formed by the industrial waste dumped into the from different factories in Mirpur. The river Turag has been plagued by industrial waste for a long time. But the murky water are a bit clearer now because of the continuous rainfall. The layers of froth are also less pronounced.

Those who are unfamiliar with the neighbourhood will get to learn about the river Turag by reading the information on this pillar printed by Bangladesh Water Development Board.

A part of Birulia Bridge over the river Turag sprawls beside the Birulia-Ashulia Highway. Although the bridge usually experiences heavy traffic, many people have parked their vehicles on it while enjoying the fresh air beside the riverbank.

Vehicles ascend the Birulia Bridge over the river Turag.

People catch some fresh air while standing on the bridge with their cars parked beside them. Music can be heard blaring from the boats plying the river Turag.

A glimpse of the sparkling and colourful habitat in the city at the other side of the Birulia Bridge over the Turag River.

A bicycle is secured to a pillar of the Birulia Bridge. It is likely that its owner left it there while revelling in the scenic beauty of the river Turag.

The description of the river printed by Bangladesh Water Development Board is available at Dhaur under the Turag Thana. The Tongi River or Tongi Khal or canal is a part of the river Turag. It was also known as ‘Kahar Dariya’, which is another name of the river Turag.

This is the BIWTA Landing Station over the Tongi Khal in Ashulia.

Water hyacinth, which spreads very fast in water, has been hampering the inland water traffic.

People come to spend time with their friends and families on the riverbank. Snack vendors have taken the opportunity to open kiosks to sell chatpoti and fuchka, popular tangy snacks. They have made seating arrangements with chairs facing the river.

The boat is all set for a river cruise, or to take passengers across the river. It will set off when filled with passengers. The charge is Tk 20 per person.

A triangular frame made with bamboo is seen with a fish net set in between. It is called a Bhsal Jal or Beyal Jal. A person casts the fish net on the river while climbing the frame.

The trunks of two large trees are submerged in the water of Tongi Khal river.

The river water kisses the ground at the bank here. A large number of people were seen enjoying the scenic beauty of the riverside in the evening. Only one visitor, however, was seen wearing a mask.

Brickfield chimneys are seen on the banks of the river Turag in Mirpur Beribadh. The tallest of these soars 120 feet high. The smoke bellowing out of the chimneys are very harmful for the ozone layer. They also pollute the surroundings. Under pressure from environmentalists, the government introduced Brick Making and Brickfield Establishment (Control) Act 2013, which banned permanent chimneys at brickfields.

It’s twilight with only a little time left before nightfall. The sun is about to set over the river Turag.