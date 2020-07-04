ESDO marks International Plastic Bag Free Day in Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2020 02:36 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2020 02:36 AM BdST
The Environment and Social Development Organisation, or ESDO, organised a virtual discussion on Friday marking the International Plastic Bag Free Day 2020.
Experts and activists from around the world joined the event emphasising on urgency and importance of enforcing law against plastic bag in Bangladesh and beyond, the organisation said in a statement.
The plastic bag is the single most issue of plastic pollution and marine litter globally, said experts in the discussion.
Relating to coronavirus, they said COVID-19 virus transmits through plastic bags and other single use plastics.
