High Court orders govt to take measures to save Halda dolphins
Published: 12 May 2020 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2020 03:54 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the government to take necessary measures to save dolphins in the Halda River in Chattogram and conserve the environment and the ecosystem.
It ordered the Department of Environment’s divisional director in Chattogram to report to the court in 72 hours by email about the measures taken to save the dolphins.
Justice Obaidul Hassan issued the order on Tuesday following a virtual hearing.
Lawyer Abdul Qayum Liton represented the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder and Samarendra Biswas was the state counsel.
“The High Court ordered the government to ensure that no-one kills another dolphin,” Amit told bdnews24.com.
The next hearing on the issue has been set for May 19, when the court reopens after holidays.
This was the first order after the High Court opened virtual proceedings, said lawyer Liton.
Liton submitted the writ petition to the High Court bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan by e-mail, attaching two separate reports on the killings of dolphins in the Halda River, published by The Daily Star on May 8 and 10.
The petitioners sought a rule asking why the defendants’ inactivity in preventing the killing of dolphins in the Halda river will not be announced illegal and why the court will not order them to take necessary measures to save the dolphins.
The fisheries and livestock secretary, the DoE director-general, the DoE’s Chattogram director and the Rowzan UNO were named in the petition.
