Nature reclaims public spaces during coronavirus lockdowns around the world

Newly hatched babies leatherback sea turtles make their way into the sea for the first time at a beach in Phanga Nga district, Thailand, March 27, 2020. Thailand has found the largest number of leatherback nests in two decades on beaches bereft of tourists, environmentalists say. The 11 turtle nests authorities have found since last November were the highest number in 20 years, said Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, the director of the Phuket Marine Biological Center. "This is a very good sign for us because many areas for spawn have been destroyed by humans," he told Reuters. No such nests had been found for the previous five years. REUTERS/Mongkhonsawat Leungvorapan