Home > Environment

UK set to double funding for flood action, Treasury says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Mar 2020 12:39 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2020 12:39 PM BdST

Britain is expected to double spending on flood defences to 5.2 billion pounds ($6.78 billion) when finance minister Rishi Sunak delivers his budget, the Treasury said on Saturday, following extensive flooding across the country this winter.

The additional funding - more than a billion more than originally promised by the government - would help build 2,000 new flood and coastal defence schemes, better protecting 336,000 properties in England, the Treasury said.

"Communities up and down Britain have been hit hard by the floods this winter - so it is right that we invest to protect towns, families, and homes across the UK," Sunak, who will deliver his first budget on Wednesday, said in a statement.

The Met Office has said last month was the wettest February on record for the United Kingdom, with a succession of storms bringing widespread flooding to many areas of the country.

The Association of British Insurers said on Saturday that insurers were expected to pay out 363 million pounds for flood and wind damage in February, on top of 110 million pounds paid for flooding in November. Storms in December 2015 led to 1.3 billion pounds in payouts.

Sunak is also expected to announce a 120 million pound Winter Defence Repair Fund to repair defences damaged in the recent storms which will return at least 300 schemes to full functionality, the Treasury said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational Image

Educating girls can help answer climate crisis

A boy from Ta Dar U village pets a dog after villagers relocated their houses inland in Bago, Myanmar, Feb 6, 2020. REUTERS

Myanmar villages on climate change frontline

A girl with an umbrella stands under water sprinklers during a heat wave in Vienna, Austria Jul 23, 2019. REUTERS

January 2020 warmest on record

An iceberg floats near Two Hummock Island, Antarctica, Feb 2, 2020. REUTERS

Global warming behind mass melting in Antarctica

FILE -- The Seven Sisters cliffs at Birling Gap, England, Aug 17, 2018. A proposal to build two huge barriers, one that would connect Norway to Scotland, the other France to England, was described as a warning about the urgency of the climate crisis and together, the mammoth structures proposed by scientists would completely enclose the North Sea and offer protection for tens of millions of Europeans threatened by rising sea levels. (Andrew Testa/The New York Times)

Dam the North Sea

CDA contractor fined Tk 52m for hill-razing

Toxic air costs Bangladesh $14bn annually: report

Fisherman Abdel Halim Abdel Aziz plies the Nile, in Aswan, Egypt, July 13, 2018. The New York Times.

New dam threatens Egypt’s control over Nile

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.