Warmest January ever puts 2020 on track to be one of top 10 hottest years
>>Henry Fountain, The New York Times
Published: 21 Feb 2020 12:48 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2020 12:48 PM BdST
It may only be February, but 2020 is already “virtually certain” to be among the 10 warmest years on record and has nearly a 50% chance of being the warmest ever, scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.
The predictions follow a January that was the warmest ever in 141 years of record-keeping, Karin Gleason, a climatologist with the National Centres for Environmental Information, said in a conference call. Global average temperatures last month were 2.05 degrees Fahrenheit (1.14 degrees Celsius) above average, slightly higher than in January 2016, the previous record-holder.
In comparing this year with previous years, Gleason said, one way to look at it is “we completed the first lap in a 12-lap race, and we are in the lead.”
“According to our probability statistics, it’s virtually certain that 2020 will rank among the top 10 years on record,” she said. Their analysis also showed a 49% chance of this year being the warmest ever and a greater than 98% likelihood it will rank in the top five.
The forecasts are in keeping with a long-term trend of global warming that is occurring as a result of human-caused emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases that trap heat in the atmosphere. All of the 10 current warmest years on record have occurred since 2004, and the past five years have been the hottest five. Last year was only slightly cooler than 2016, the hottest year ever.
The record warmth in January was all the more remarkable because it occurred when the world was no longer in the midst of an El Nino event.
An El Nino, which is linked to warmer than average sea-surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, can affect weather patterns worldwide and also lead to generally warmer temperatures. A strong El Nino during the first half of 2016, for example, contributed to the record temperatures that year.
But the latest El Nino ended last year, and ocean temperatures in the Pacific have returned to much closer to normal. “We’re in sort of new territory here with a record in a non-El Nino month,” Gleason said.
January temperatures were much warmer than average across most regions of the world, with Eastern Europe and Russia having the greatest departures from normal. Australia and Eastern China were also much warmer than usual. Central India was one of the few regions with cooler than average temperatures.
Temperatures last month were also warmer than average across the contiguous United States and much of Canada. Alaska was cooler than average, but NOAA forecasts for the next few months call for a return to the above-average warmth that has been the norm in Alaska in recent years and that has led to a large decline in sea ice, particularly off the state’s west coast.
NOAA is forecasting warmer-than-average temperatures into May across most of the country, from the West through the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and into the Northeast. There is also a likelihood of a wet spring across most of the eastern half of the country.
California and the Southwest are expected to be dry, likely leading to the return of drought to California and intensification of drought in the Four Corners of the Southwest, NOAA said.
© 2020 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Global warming causing ‘irreversible’ mass melting in Antarctica: Scientist
- As sea levels rise, scientists offer a bold idea: Dam the North Sea
- DoE fines contractor Tk 52m for hill-cutting in Chattogram
- Toxic air costs Bangladesh $14bn each year: report
- For thousands of years, Egypt controlled the Nile. A new dam threatens that
- Antarctica sets record high temperature: 64.9 degrees
- Electric dream: Britain to ban new petrol and hybrid cars from 2035
- Fireflies have a mating problem: the lights are always on
- DoE fines Chattogram Development Authority Tk 100m for hill cutting
- Trump and the teenager: a climate showdown at Davos
Most Read
- China to cut $71.3bn insurance fees to help firms amid coronavirus outbreak
- ACC to question MGH boss Anis over ‘illegal wealth, money laundering’
- Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 10bn to BTRC
- Bangladesh remembers Language Movement heroes
- Three die in crane crash on set of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’
- Govt names nine individuals, one educational institute for Independence Awards
- Royal no more? Harry and Meghan face possible loss of family brand
- Top court fines Southeast University Tk 1m for violating UGC rules
- Nine people killed in shootings near Frankfurt, police giving chase
- Nameplates for Language Movement heroes in tatters