DoE fines contractor Tk 52m for hill-cutting in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau,    bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Feb 2020 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 03:26 PM BdST

The Department of Environment, or DoE, has imposed a fine of Tk 52.3 million on a contractor working with the Chattogram Development Authority for razing hills to construct a road in the port city.
Regional Director Moazzam Hossain penalised Spectra Engineers limited following a hearing on the matter on Thursday.

Spectra Engineers was constructing a link road stretching from Bayezid to Fauzdarhat, DoE Chattogram's Deputy Director Jamiruddin told bdnews24.com.  

“They have damaged the environment and eco-system by cutting hills and filling up water bodies beyond the project area defined by the CDA.”

A DoE team went to the project site and found evidence of hill-cutting on Feb 4. They issued a notice summoning the contractor to the hearing on Wednesday.  

Earlier, DoE slapped a fine of about Tk 104 million on CDA for razing hills beyond the approved limit to construct roads.

The CDA cut 69,219.702 square feet of hills above the permitted level, the DoE officials had said at the time.

It also cut the hills at 90 degrees angle which is forbidden as it can cause deadly landslides at any time, according to the DoE. 

