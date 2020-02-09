Antarctica sets record high temperature: 64.9 degrees

Esperanza, Argentina’s research station on the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, reached 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit, or 18.2 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record of 63.5 degrees set on March 24, 2015, according to Argentina’s National Meteorological Service. The station has been recording temperatures since 1961.

The temperature at Esperanza, where it is summer, was comparable to the weather in Los Angeles and Huntsville, Alabama, where the high temperatures were 64 Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather and Climate Extremes Archive, a committee of the World Meteorological Organisation, will verify the temperature, the organisation said in a news release.

“Everything we have seen thus far indicates a likely legitimate record,” Randall Cerveny, an organisation official, said.

The record high appears to be associated with a regional “foehn,” described as a rapid warming of air coming down a slope or mountain, Cerveny said.

Temperatures on the continent range on average from 14 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 10 degrees Celsius) on the Antarctic coast, to minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 60 degrees Celsius) at higher elevations of the interior, the meteorological organisation said.

People walk along Orne Harbour, Antarctica, Feb 6, 2020. Reuters

Its ice sheet, which is nearly 3 miles thick, contains 90% of the world’s fresh water.

The Antarctic Peninsula, the northwest tip near South America, is among the fastest warming regions of the planet, the meteorological organisation said. Antarctica is about the size of the United States and Mexico combined, according to NASA.

The high temperature is in keeping with the earth’s overall warming trend, which is in large part caused by emissions of greenhouse gases.

Experts say that warming trend is affecting other parts of Antarctica, including the large West Antarctic Ice Sheet.

“I think of the warming of the atmosphere as like preheating an oven, and the polar ice sheets are like a frozen lasagna that you put into the oven and now even the frozen lasagna is starting to defrost at high polar latitude,” Maureen Raymo, a research professor in the department of earth and environmental sciences at Columbia University, said Saturday.

When the ice sheets melt, the water has nowhere to go but into the ocean and will affect shorelines around the world, Raymo said.

“I think this is the tip of the iceberg, so to speak,” she said. “This is the foreshadowing of what is to come. It’s exactly in line of what we’ve been seeing for decades” — that air temperature records are increasingly broken.

Last month was the fifth-warmest January in the US in 126 years of record-keeping, according to the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration. The lower 48 states had an average temperature of 35.5 degrees, and they all saw above- to much-above-average temperatures last month, it said.

The last decade was the hottest on record and 2019 was the second-warmest year, according to researchers.

Global average surface temperatures last year were nearly 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) higher than the average from the middle of the last century, caused by emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases from the burning of fossil fuels.

© 2019 New York Times News Service