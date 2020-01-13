HC orders confiscation of vehicles exceeding emission limits

The court on Monday also directed transport authorities and prohibit automobiles that have exceeded it from plying the roads.

Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Kamrul Kader also ordered the authorities to take effective measures against the burning of tyres and recycling of batteries without the approval of the Department of Environment. The DoE has been asked to present an implementation report within a month.

At the same time, the court has ordered the authorities to shut down the brick kilns that are still operating illegally in Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur and Manikganj. They have been given two months to report back to the court.

The order passed by the bench came in light of a writ petition filed by human rights and environmental organisation HRPB on Dhaka's air pollution levels.