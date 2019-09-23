Home > Environment

Novo Nordisk Bangladesh plants 1,000 trees to support environment

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Sep 2019 02:30 AM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 02:30 AM BdST

Novo Nordisk Bangladesh staff have planted 1,000 trees at Sir John Wilson School in Dhaka as part of its new environment strategy that is ‘Circular for Zero’.

The aim of this strategy is to make Novo Nordisk, Danish drug-maker,  a company that has zero environmental impact.

As part of the ‘TakeAction’ activity, more than 50 employees voluntarily joined this initiative of planting 1,000 trees.

“As we are working at Novo Nordisk, taking care of environment is our liability in line with our tipple bottom line business philosophy,” the company said in a statement.

“The Triple Bottom Line is Novo Nordisk's way of doing business. We believe that a healthy economy, environment, and society are fundamental to long term business success.

"Therefore, we operate by taking social, financial, and environmental considerations into account when we make decisions.”

The plantation activity on Friday was inaugurated by Sebnem Avsar Tuna, Corporate Vice President, Business Area Oceania South East Asia, Novo Nordisk and Sabrina Shaheed, the principal of Sir John Wilson School.

More than 100 students of the school and Anand Shetty, Vice President and General Manager of Novo Nordisk, were also present in the inauguration.

“To support the environment, Novo Nordisk is well prepared to achieve its target to use only renewable electricity in its global production facilities by 2020. The company furthermore announced a new target of achieving zero carbon emissions from all operations and transport by 2030," the company added in the statement.

“In Bangladesh, we are exploring sustainable alternatives and reduce plastic waste by avoiding using single-use plastic item. For instance, providing re-usable glass bottles to every employee instead of plastic bottles".

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Novo Nordisk plants 1,000 trees in Dhaka

Protesters hold placards as they attend a climate change demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, September 22, 2019. REUTERS

Same planet, different worlds

Norway to raise cleanliness awareness in Bangladesh

Climate strike organizer Elijah McKenzie-Jackson, center, during a climate change demonstration near Parliament in London on Friday, Sept 20, 2019. McKenzie-Jackson is one of the local leaders among the young people around the globe that are demanding action on climate change in a day of protest. (Olivia Harris/The New York Times)

Meet 8 youth climate protest leaders

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the budget debate in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament in Berlin, Germany September 11, 2019. REUTERS

Germany unveils $60bn climate package

Trees and peatland are pictured during a fire in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 17, 2019. REUTERS

Indonesian wildfires choke region

Govt plans to create corridors for elephants

Digging for clams: Prospects in Uruguay are diminishing. Image: By Graeme Darbyshire, via Wikimedia Commons

Global warming hot spots pass safe limit

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.