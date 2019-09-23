Novo Nordisk Bangladesh plants 1,000 trees to support environment
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Sep 2019 02:30 AM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 02:30 AM BdST
Novo Nordisk Bangladesh staff have planted 1,000 trees at Sir John Wilson School in Dhaka as part of its new environment strategy that is ‘Circular for Zero’.
The aim of this strategy is to make Novo Nordisk, Danish drug-maker, a company that has zero environmental impact.
As part of the ‘TakeAction’ activity, more than 50 employees voluntarily joined this initiative of planting 1,000 trees.
“As we are working at Novo Nordisk, taking care of environment is our liability in line with our tipple bottom line business philosophy,” the company said in a statement.
“The Triple Bottom Line is Novo Nordisk's way of doing business. We believe that a healthy economy, environment, and society are fundamental to long term business success.
"Therefore, we operate by taking social, financial, and environmental considerations into account when we make decisions.”
The plantation activity on Friday was inaugurated by Sebnem Avsar Tuna, Corporate Vice President, Business Area Oceania South East Asia, Novo Nordisk and Sabrina Shaheed, the principal of Sir John Wilson School.
More than 100 students of the school and Anand Shetty, Vice President and General Manager of Novo Nordisk, were also present in the inauguration.
“To support the environment, Novo Nordisk is well prepared to achieve its target to use only renewable electricity in its global production facilities by 2020. The company furthermore announced a new target of achieving zero carbon emissions from all operations and transport by 2030," the company added in the statement.
“In Bangladesh, we are exploring sustainable alternatives and reduce plastic waste by avoiding using single-use plastic item. For instance, providing re-usable glass bottles to every employee instead of plastic bottles".
