Home > Environment

Trump administration reauthorises use of ‘cyanide bombs’ to kill wild animals

>>Mariel Padilla, The New York Times

Published: 11 Aug 2019 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2019 12:22 PM BdST

Despite strong opposition from environmentalists and others, the federal Environmental Protection Agency announced this past week that it had reauthorised the use of spring-loaded poison devices known as “cyanide bombs” to kill coyotes, foxes and other animals that prey on livestock.

The devices, officially called M-44s, have been used continuously for more than four decades by Wildlife Services, a program within the US Department of Agriculture. When a predator stumbles across one of these devices, a capsule containing sodium cyanide, a highly toxic pesticide, is ejected into its mouth.

In August 2017, the WildEarth Guardians and the Centre for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit that asked the EPA to ban the use of sodium cyanide, generating a review of the program. On Tuesday, the agency announced it would continue using M-44s on an interim basis, but would toughen restrictions based on its review.

Last year, the devices killed more than 6,500 animals across the country, according to the Department of Agriculture. More than 200 of the animals killed — including foxes, raccoons, opossums, skunks, swine and a black bear — were unintentional targets of the cyanide bombs, according to the department.

The Centre for Biological Diversity, an environmental advocacy group, issued a statement Wednesday condemning the decision to reauthorise the devices, saying that they “inhumanely and indiscriminately” kill thousands of animals every year.

When the EPA proposed the renewed use of M-44s at the end of 2018, the public was invited to submit comments through March 2019. More than 20,000 letters were submitted in opposition to the proposal, “an overwhelming majority,” according to the EPA’s decision.

Many people argued that there were safer alternatives available, that the M-44s killed non-targeted wildlife and that too many pets and people were accidentally exposed to the devices in residential areas.

Although in the minority, some groups wrote in favour of the devices, according to the EPA’s review. These included the Wyoming Wool Growers Association, the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association and the Texas Wildlife Damage Management Association. According to the review, these concerns emphasised how much money was lost when livestock was killed by coyotes and foxes and argued that M-44s were an important protection.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Coyotes are among the main target of devices meant to kill animals that prey on livestock. The New York Times

Trump reauthorises use of ‘cyanide bombs’ to kill wild animals

A combine harvesting triticale, a hybrid of wheat and rye, in Germany. The New York Times

Earth’s food supply is under threat

Farming and eating need to change: UN

File Photo: Residents collect water delivered by a tanker in the Royapettah district of Chennai, India, Jun 24, 2019. The city’s four major water reservoirs had virtually run dry by summer. Around the world, 17 countries are currently facing extremely high water stress. Climate change is making the problem worse. The New York Times

Water crises loom for a quarter of humanity

Caption: FILE PHOTO: People cool off in the Trocadéro fountains near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Thursday, Jul 25, 2019. European climate researchers said on Aug 5, 2019, that last month was the hottest July—and thus the hottest month—ever recorded, slightly eclipsing the previous record-holder, Jul 2016. The New York Times

How hot was July?

A volunteer diver of the environmental group Aegean Rebreath uses balloons to lift ghost nets from the bottom of the sea, off the island of Salamina, Greece, Jun 30, 2019. REUTERS

‘Gulf of plastic corals’ found in Greece’s Aegean sea

File Photo: A man cleans garbage along the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata, India, Apr 9, 2017. REUTERS

That river has rights: new strategy to protect planet

An aerial view of an illegal sawmill from a helicopter carrying members of the Specialised Inspection Group, a part of Brazil’s environmental protection agency called Ibama, in the Alto Rio Guama Indigenous Territory in Brazil, Mar 24, 2017. Cutting down trees at the current rate in the Amazon could lead to runaway deforestation, environmentalists say. But President Jair Bolsonaro is sticking to his promise to curb enforcement. The New York Times

Amazon protections are slashed and forests fall

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.