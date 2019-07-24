US embassy launches air quality monitor Twitter handle in Dhaka

It marks the visit of US Science Envoy for Air Quality Dr James J Schauer, the embassy said on Wednesday.

Air quality is a crucial issue that affects every single person in Dhaka, America, and around the world. It is a large and growing global threat to human health, and has significant economic consequences.

A key factor in developing solutions is the availability of reliable data on which to base decisions, the embassy said. Accurate information is an important step towards improving the air we breathe.

Through a partnership with the US Environmental Protection Agency, the US Department of State has installed air quality monitors at US embassies and consulates across the globe.

Since February of 2016, US Embassy Dhaka has operated its air quality monitor and provided publicly available readings.

This data is available in real-time on the EPA’s AirNow.gov website, the US Embassy website, and now through the new Twitter handle: @Dhaka_Air.

This information is also utilised by several commercial smartphone applications.

“Transparent, real-time data sharing is critical for public awareness, and allows scientists and policymakers to access and analyze the data to make informed policy decisions.”

The US Embassy’s air quality monitor’s data complements the data available through Bangladesh’s Clean Air and Sustainable Environment Project, and the work that domestic and international partners are doing here.

“The United States is eager to work with Bangladesh to continue advancing the development and deployment of a broad array of technologies, policies, and research that will ultimately enable us to improve air quality."