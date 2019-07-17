Home > Environment

Hathazari power plant fined Tk 2 million for polluting Halda River

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jul 2019 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 03:54 PM BdST

The Department of Environment has imposed a fine of Tk 2 million on the Hathazari 100MW Peaking Power Plant for polluting the Halda River by dumping industrial waste.

The authorities also ordered the temporary shutdown of the plant after a hearing over the harmful effects of the release of its furnace oil into a water body connected to the river on fishes within it.

Moazzem Hossain, director of the department in Chattogram, passed the order on Wednesday.

