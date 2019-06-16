Home > Environment

G20 agrees to tackle ocean plastic waste

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Jun 2019 05:33 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 05:33 PM BdST

Group of 20 environment ministers agreed on Sunday to adopt a new implementation framework for actions to tackle the issue of marine plastic waste on a global scale, the Japanese government said after hosting the two-day ministerial meeting.

Environment and energy ministers of the Group of 20 major economies met this weekend in Karuizawa, northwest of Tokyo, ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka, western Japan, on June 28-29.

One of the top issues was ocean plastic waste as images of plastic debris-strewn beaches and dead animals with stomachs full of plastic have sparked outrage, with many countries banning plastic bags outright.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he wants his country to lead the world in reducing marine plastic trash, including developing biodegradables and other innovations.

The new framework is aimed at facilitating further concrete action on marine waste, though on a voluntary basis, after the G20 Hamburg Summit in Germany adopted the "G20 action plan on marine litter" in 2017.

Under the new framework, G20 members will promote a comprehensive life-cycle approach to prevent and reduce plastic litter discharge to the oceans through various measures and international cooperation.

They will also share best practices, promote innovation and boost scientific monitoring and analytical methodologies.

"I'm glad that we, including emerging countries and developing countries, were able to form a broad international framework," Yoshiaki Harada, Japan's environment minister, told a news conference.

Japan plans to host the first meeting under the new framework this autumn when officials of environment ministers in the G20 countries are due to meet for the G20 Resource Efficiency Dialogue.

Print Friendly and PDF

India clash 'must-win' for Pakistan: Gavaskar
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli during the press conference. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool/File Photo
India, Pakistan meet in Manchester
India, Pakistan resume hostilities at WC
ICC Cricket World Cup - India Press Conference - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during a press conference Action Images via Reuters
Kohli plays down Amir duel

More stories

G20 to tackle ocean plastic waste

List Sundarbans as World Heritage in danger: IUCN

Gandhi’s words more relevant now: Riva

Bangladesh seeks climate justice in Berlin

FILE -- Mount Everest peeks above the clouds on a sightseeing flight, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 16, 2017. In the last few seasons, climbers say they have seen more bodies lying on the icy slopes of Everest than ever before. Both the climbers and the Nepalese government believe this is the grim result of global warming. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)

Bodies emerging from melting Everest ice

Plastic waste from Bangladesh found shipped into Malaysia

A ship moves across the polluted waters of the Buriganga River, as viewed from the Bangladesh China Friendship Bridge in Dhaka's Postogola. The poisonous black water bears testimony to the environmental degradation inflicted upon it akin to three other rivers around the capital. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Rivers get 1.1mcm Dhaka sewage daily

Shipbuilder fined for pollution

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.