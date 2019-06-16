G20 agrees to tackle ocean plastic waste
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2019 05:33 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 05:33 PM BdST
Group of 20 environment ministers agreed on Sunday to adopt a new implementation framework for actions to tackle the issue of marine plastic waste on a global scale, the Japanese government said after hosting the two-day ministerial meeting.
Environment and energy ministers of the Group of 20 major economies met this weekend in Karuizawa, northwest of Tokyo, ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka, western Japan, on June 28-29.
One of the top issues was ocean plastic waste as images of plastic debris-strewn beaches and dead animals with stomachs full of plastic have sparked outrage, with many countries banning plastic bags outright.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he wants his country to lead the world in reducing marine plastic trash, including developing biodegradables and other innovations.
The new framework is aimed at facilitating further concrete action on marine waste, though on a voluntary basis, after the G20 Hamburg Summit in Germany adopted the "G20 action plan on marine litter" in 2017.
Under the new framework, G20 members will promote a comprehensive life-cycle approach to prevent and reduce plastic litter discharge to the oceans through various measures and international cooperation.
They will also share best practices, promote innovation and boost scientific monitoring and analytical methodologies.
"I'm glad that we, including emerging countries and developing countries, were able to form a broad international framework," Yoshiaki Harada, Japan's environment minister, told a news conference.
Japan plans to host the first meeting under the new framework this autumn when officials of environment ministers in the G20 countries are due to meet for the G20 Resource Efficiency Dialogue.
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli during the press conference. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool/File Photo
India, Pakistan meet in Manchester
ICC Cricket World Cup - India Press Conference - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during a press conference Action Images via Reuters
Kohli plays down Amir duel
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- G20 agrees to tackle ocean plastic waste
- Bangladesh risks Sundarbans getting listed as World Heritage in danger
- Gandhi’s words on environment more relevant now: Indian high commissioner in Dhaka
- Bangladesh seeks climate justice, compensation in Berlin meet
- As Everest melts, bodies are emerging from the ice
- Plastic waste from Bangladesh found shipped into Malaysia
- Dhaka pumps 1.1 million cubic metres of sewage into rivers daily, study says
- Bangladesh fines shipbuilder Tk 10 million for flouting environmental rules
- New York mayor threatens to fine Trump Organisation over pollution
- UK urged to spend £1 bln a year on flood defences as world warms
Most Read
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- DMP updates citizen info amid threats of terrorism, drugs
- India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods from Sunday
- Bangladesh secures ECOSOC membership for three years
- FBCCI lauds ‘business-friendly’ budget for FY20
- Police arrest fugitive ex-OC Moazzem
- Indian migrant girl, 6, died in Arizona desert as mother sought water
- Trump calls London mayor a 'disaster' after a spate of killings
- Three killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Saudi seeks oil supply protection as US and Iran face off