Gandhi’s words on environment more relevant now: Indian high commissioner in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2019 07:28 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2019 07:28 PM BdST
Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das has said Mahatma Gandhi’s words on environment are “more relevant today than the time he lived”.
“So it’s high time for all of us to give back to our environment so as to keep it green and livable,” she said while planting trees at Bangladesh Bouddho Kristi Prachar Sangha on Wednesday.
This was part of the two-year long celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of India’s founding father began in October last year.
“We are emphasising two important messages which Gandhiji stood for. Protection of environment and empowerment of women,” the high commissioner said.
Gandhi is revered as one of history’s most transformative and inspirational figures in history. His birthday, Oct 2, is also the International Day of Non-Violence which was adopted by the UN through a unanimous resolution in 2007.
There will be a number of events in commemorating his 150th birth anniversary.
