Bangladesh fines shipbuilder Tk 10 million for flouting environmental rules

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 May 2019 04:07 AM BdST Updated: 23 May 2019 04:07 AM BdST

The Department of Environment or DoE has fined shipbuilder Karnaphuli Dry Dock of Chattogram Tk 10 million for polluting environment.

The company, sprawled over a 10,000 square feet area, was building vessels without prior clearance from the DoE.

“The chemical wastes emitted from the plant were dumped on the Karnaphuli River, which is a threat to the biodiversity. That’s why Karnaphuli Dry Dock was penalised,” DoE Assistant Director Muktadir Hasan told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

Karnaphuli Dry Dock, owned by Abdur Rashid, is located on the bank of the river at Badolpura under ​​Karnaphuli Upazila.

The DoE asked representatives of the company to appear in its office for a hearing after a complaint against the firm was lodged two months ago.

The company was fined after the third round of hearing, and ordered to pay by June 12, said Muktadir.

Chief Executive of the company, Reaz Hasan Khandker, was present at the hearings.

