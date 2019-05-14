New York mayor threatens to fine Trump Organisation over pollution
>> Reuters
Published: 14 May 2019 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2019 02:46 PM BdST
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is considering a run for the White House in 2020, on Monday threatened to fine the Trump Organisation $2.1 million a year starting in 2030 unless the president’s business reduces emissions from its buildings.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, even the president of the United States, you have to obey the laws of New York City,” de Blasio said at a rally in the lobby of Trump Tower, the site of President Donald Trump’s private home and business headquarters.
As the Democratic mayor spoke, counter-demonstrators raised signs behind de Blasio calling him a “failed mayor” and supporting the president’s re-election campaign with “Trump 2020.”
A New York City law due to take effect on May 17 sets emissions standards for large buildings like Trump Tower, a 58-story skyscraper on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.
Buildings are responsible for nearly 70 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the city, the mayor’s office said in a statement. But the mayor so far has named only the Trump Organisation as a potential offender.
De Blasio is considering joining more than 20 other Democrats in a run for the 2020 presidential nomination. He said the decision to hold a rally in the lobby of Trump Tower was independent of any presidential ambitions and he promised to name other potential violators publicly in the future.
Eight of Trump’s buildings in the city fail to meet the 2030 emissions standards, releasing about 27,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases each year, or the amount produced by 5,800 cars, de Blasio’s office said.
The Trump Organisation, which includes about 500 businesses in which the president is sole or majority owner, did not immediately respond to a request for comment or to address the level of emissions purported by the city. After his 2016 election, Trump stepped down from his executive positions at the company but retained his financial stakes.
Trump Tower faces a fine of $469,848 per year if no improvements are made, the mayor’s office statement said. Another Trump property, the Trump International Hotel & Tower, faces fines of $850,871 per year.
The law on buildings emissions is part of the city’s Green New Deal initiative, which aims to reduce emissions 30 percent by 2030 and adhere to the standards of the Paris Agreement, an international pact on climate change from which Trump withdrew the United States.
Trump rejects climate science that links rising temperatures to human consumption of fossil fuels. Instead, he has promoted deregulation of the energy sector, which the president says will foster economic growth.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UK urged to spend £1 bln a year on flood defences as world warms
- Scientists warn a million species at risk of extinction
- Bengal tigers may not survive climate change
- Brazil led world in rainforest losses in 2018 despite decline from 2017
- US to consider listing giraffes as endangered species
- The Cranberries pay tribute to late singer with final album
- Environment emerges as major issue for Australian voters
- Rupayan ignores DoE orders against building on Dhaka pond
- Climate activists occupy major London landmarks for a third day
- Seychelles president makes underwater plea to protect world’s seas
Most Read
- Inside Syria’s secret torture prisons: How Bashar al-Assad crushed dissent
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- Government to shift Khaleda trials to central jail in Keraniganj
- Bangladesh man who was caught stealing formula for his baby gets job at superstore
- Bangladesh through to tri-nation series final after 5-wicket win against West Indies
- Sri Lankan software engineer, under Indian surveillance, key in Easter attack
- 27 Bangladeshis among casualties in Mediterranean migrant boat capsize
- ACC sues Khaleda’s former aide Falu, Ekramuzzaman for money laundering
- Food Safety Authority seeks BSTI report before moving against 52 'substandard' products