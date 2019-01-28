Home > Environment

High Court orders mobile court drives on air pollution in Dhaka

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jan 2019 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 02:51 PM BdST

Previous Next
The High Court has ordered the Department of Environment to conduct mobile court drives twice a week in Dhaka city to take action against air polluters.

The order came on Monday after the court issued a rule asking why the administration’s inactivity on curbing air pollution in Dhaka city should not be declared illegal and why an order should not be issued to take action to limit such pollution.
 
Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader issued the rule after an initial hearing of a petition by the Human Rights, Peace for Bangladesh organisation.
 
The court has ordered barricades to be set up at all development and renovation projects in Dhaka city within the next 15 days. It has also ordered the director general of the Department of Environment, the mayors of the two Dhaka City Corporations and executive officers to submit a report on the issue.
 
It has also instructed water to be sprayed twice a day within the next 24 hours at any area where such development and renovation work is underway and may be affected by their dust and debris.
 
The petition was filed with the High Court’s relevant branch based on reports of Dhaka air pollution on various media outlets.
 
Advocate Manzil Morshed represented the petitioners at the hearing.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The Welzow-Sud open-cast coal mine in Germany’s Brandenburg state, Dec 11, 2015. Germany will spend tens of billions of dollars to end its use of coal power within two decades, if a January 2019 plan agreed to by representatives of the power industry, environmental movement, miners and local interest groups becomes official policy. The New York Times

Germany plans to quit coal by 2038

Oceans are getting louder

Farm labourers clear stubble from fields by burning it near in the village of Bishanpur Channa, India, Oct 29, 2018. The New York Times

India plans to fight air pollution as elections near

Final session of the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice. Reuters

Nations agree ‘week’ global climate pact

FILE -- Flooded homes, roads and fields after Hurricane Florence, in Elizabeth City, N.C., Sept. 18, 2018. More records for both wet and dry weather are being set around the globe, according to a study published in December 2018. (Hilary Swift/The New York Times)

Climate change delivers more floods, droughts

FILE PHOTO: Boats are seen on the dried lake Poopo affected by climate change, in the Oruro Department, Bolivia, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado

World on track for 3.3C warming: Study

Germany hosts climate ambition dialogue

The Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House can be seen during a dust storm as it in descends upon the city of Sydney in Australia, November 22, 2018. Reuters

Wild winds cause air travel chaos in Australia

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.