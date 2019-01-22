Deep freeze grips eastern United States, 12-year-old dies in Chicago
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jan 2019 11:04 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2019 11:25 AM BdST
Winter winds brought extreme cold and ice-slicked roads to the Midwestern and Eastern United States on Monday, with the US Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday and an ongoing government shutdown allowing many to heed official advice to stay indoors.
The arctic blast of frigid air has followed a January storm that dumped more than a foot (30 cm) of snow and sleet across the Northeast, which started melting Sunday.
In a Chicago suburb, a 12-year-old girl died after a snow fort she had built after church on Sunday collapsed on her, according to the Arlington Heights Police Department. A 9-year-old girl she was playing with was treated for hypothermia after being dug out of the snow and was expected to survive, police said.
Temperatures fell to single-digits Fahrenheit (about -20 C) from New York City to Boston and through northern New England and froze melting snow late on Sunday and early Monday, said Marc Chenard at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. Winds up to 30 to 40 miles per hour (48-64 kph) added possibly deadly wind chill.
“This is definitely dangerous, life-and-death kind of weather happening,” Chenard said. “Minnesota and Wisconsin will see temperatures in the negative 20s.”
“Boston will be just 3 degrees (Fahrenheit) this morning, with wind chills of minus 12 or more,” he said. “New York City and DC will be in that same range, maybe hitting the teens later today. It’ll be record or near-record cold.”
The NWS issued wind-chill advisories and warnings for more than 10 states, from North Dakota and to East Coast metropolitan centers.
High temperatures for Monday are forecast at 17 Fahrenheit (minus 8 Celsius) for New York City and 12 F (minus 11 C) for Boston.
Many Americans had the day off work on Monday, either because of the holiday or because they are among the furloughed federal government workers who find themselves in the longest shutdown in US history, caused by an impasse over funding US President Donald Trump’s plans to build more barriers on the US-Mexico border.
More than 7,500 flights were delayed, mostly in New York and New England, according to FlightAware.com, down from more than 14,000 on Sunday.
Tuesday’s weather will be only slightly warmer, Chenard said, with temperatures reaching the low 20s Fahrenheit in the Northeast.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India finally has plan to fight air pollution, environmentalists are wary
- The odd creatures beneath our feet
- Nations agree global climate pact rules, but seen as weak
- More floods and more droughts: Climate change delivers both
- Climate policies put world on track for 3.3C warming: Study
- Germany hosts ‘Talanoa Dialogue’ for climate ambition in Dhaka
- Wild winds cause air travel chaos in Australia, fan major bushfires
- Heavy metals, ammonia blamed for Euphrates carp deaths: WHO
- How climate change will cause more simultaneous disasters
- Cloud of smog descends on New Delhi as pollution level jumps
Most Read
- Water from five companies unsafe to drink: BSTI tells court
- Bangladesh Islamists tied to ruling party demands ban on BPL T20 league
- ATM booth security guard found dead in Dhaka
- Musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul dies
- Bangladesh regulator launching mobile phone database to stop theft, illegal import
- Taliban attack on Afghan security base kills over 100
- Awami League calls for legal action against Islamist outfit Olama League
- Businessman Badal, wife Soma’s assets frozen in corruption probe
- West questions elections, human rights record to get facilities: Bangladesh FM
- Aug 21 case: Two former IGPs sentenced to jail receive bail