Pakistan deported Afghans waiting for US resettlement

As the clock ticked down to Nov 1, the embassy e-mailed protection letters to some 25,000 Afghans to prove to Pakistani authorities they were being processed for resettlement in the United States, after its last troops left Kabul in 2021.

A US State Department spokesperson said Washington had also supplied Pakistan with a list of Afghans "in the US resettlement pipelines" after it unveiled the deportation plan in October.

VanDiver and two Western diplomatic sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the issue, said local authorities had ignored the letters in many instances.

"The letters matter in some cases and not in others," said VanDiver. "Not all local officers are abiding by it."

The senior State Department official said the United States has examples of Pakistani police respecting the letters, but gave no details.

Reuters spoke with two Afghan families whose members were deported after showing police the letter, and an Afghan who was detained despite the letter.

The latter said he was released with a warning that he would be arrested again without a visa extension.

Refugee advocates and Afghans say the deportations and arrests underscore the precarious nature of the long wait facing Afghans whom Washington has vowed to protect and resettle, many of them told to travel to a third country for processing.

UNDOCUMENTED

Many Afghans entered Pakistan with visas that expired as the processing of their SIV or refugee resettlement applications languished, facing them with long renewal times and high fees.

One applicant for refugee status, whom Reuters is not naming for security reasons, said he sold almost all he owned in Oct 2022 to move his family to Pakistan from the Afghan capital for processing.

All seven had passports and visas, he said.