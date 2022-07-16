The Tripti Circus spellbinds audiences at Dhaka show

Ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha and the annual Hindu festival of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, The Tripti Circus entertained audiences with a diverse array of performances at a fair in Dhaka’s Dhamrai. The show included circus clowns, mimes, dances, acrobatic performances and magic. Such shows were once common across the country, but have nearly died out in recent years.