The Tripti Circus spellbinds audiences at Dhaka show
Mahmud Zaman Ovi,
bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2022 01:15 PM BdST
Updated: 16 Jul 2022 01:15 PM BdST
Ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha and the annual Hindu festival of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, The Tripti Circus entertained audiences with a diverse array of performances at a fair in Dhaka’s Dhamrai. The show included circus clowns, mimes, dances, acrobatic performances and magic. Such shows were once common across the country, but have nearly died out in recent years.
A circus clown's greatest responsibility is to make audiences laugh until their stomachs hurt. Sagar, a clown from The Tripti Circus, puts on his makeup before the show.
Selim, known by the stage name 'Bandhu', was born with dwarfism and performs as a clown. He holds the audience's attention with his mesmerising performances.
Alongside acrobatics, the circus puts on music and dance performances. Dancer Moushumi entertains her audience before the start of the show.
Dancers entertain the audience with performances set to popular Bangla and Hindi songs between other circus acts.
Omor Pandey swallows a catfish alive without chewing it. He can also put a number of fish in his mouth and throw them out alive, prompting a loud response from the audience.
‘Bandhu’ Selim makes the audience laugh with jokes and antics as he performs acrobatic tricks on a bar.
Sagar, no less talented than his fellow clown, performs spins on a raised bar.
Circus performer Mizan stuns audiences by spinning an iron drum with his feet while laying on his back.
A circus performer spins a child through the air using a rope while roller skating on an iron table.
Mizan spins a bamboo pole with his feet while skilled child performers hang on to it, spinning along with the pole.
A child acrobat performs tricks on a ladder supported by Mizan, wowing the audience.
A blindfolded circus performer throws knives at a rotating target to which another performer has been tied. Though he can't see, the knife thrower never hits the man on the target.