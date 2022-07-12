'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' lead nominations for TV's Emmy awards
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jul 2022 11:33 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2022 11:33 PM BdST
HBO drama "Succession," the story of a wealthy media mogul and his family, topped the list of Emmy nominees announced on Tuesday with 25 nods including one for best drama series.
Rivals for best drama include the Korean series "Squid Game" and sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" from Netflix Inc and HBO's "Euphoria" about high school students navigating the world.
"Ted Lasso" from Apple TV+ nabbed 20 nominations and will defend its title as last year's best comedy. It will face off against "Hacks," "Only Murders in the Building" and "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," among others.
Winners will be announced at a televised ceremony on Sept 12.
