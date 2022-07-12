'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' lead nominations for TV's Emmy awards

Rivals for best drama include the Korean series "Squid Game" and sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" from Netflix Inc and HBO's "Euphoria" about high school students navigating the world.

"Ted Lasso" from Apple TV+ nabbed 20 nominations and will defend its title as last year's best comedy. It will face off against "Hacks," "Only Murders in the Building" and "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," among others.

Winners will be announced at a televised ceremony on Sept 12.